NORTH PORT — Police are still looking for a 58-year-old North Port woman who was reported missing May 3.
The North Port Police Department issued a "Be on the Lookout" May 3 for Theresa Anne Williams. Neighbors saw her a day or two prior to that in the Willow Creek Apartments in North Port. Her mother had not heard from her for a few days at that point.
Williams left her home without telling anyone her destination. Family is concerned due to a diagnosed mental illness.
"Detectives are following some leads and tips, but nothing of substance at this point," said Josh Taylor, spokesperson for NPPD. "To my understanding, we have not found anything which would indicate where she currently is."
Williams is white, approximately 5-feet 3-inches tall and about 180 pounds, police said. Anyone with any information is asked to call the North Port Police Department at 941-429-7300.
