Police lights

NORTH PORT - Authorities are investigating a student who was struck by a vehicle early Wednesday. 

On its social media pages, North Port Police stated North Port Police Department and North Port Fire Rescue responded to the incident at Price along Price Boulevard near North Port High School.

"The child appears to be a NPHS student and is being transported by his parents to the hospital w/ non life threatening injuries," it stated on its Twitter feed. 

0
0
0
0
0

Load comments