NORTH PORT — The North Port Police Department announced the arrest of six men for alleged unlicensed contracting post-Hurricane Ian.
Another three were identified as having active warrants for similar allegations.
North Port's Unlicensed Contractor Task Force initiated nearly three dozen investigations, according to authorities, with the assistance of the Florida Department of Business and Professional Regulation.
In a Tuesday news release, North Port Police Chief Todd Garrison said his department intends to protect local residents from those looking to make "a quick buck" at their expense.
“Do not come to North Port to prey on our community,” Garrison said in the news release. “We are thankful for the efforts of our staff to hold those breaking the law accountable.”
The six arrests made so far have been part of an ongoing undercover program named "Operation Con-Tractor," started Nov. 1.
Detectives called various businesses advertising their phone numbers on roadside signs and social media.
According to NPPD, unlicensed contractors would then meet with the detectives and elicit unlawful roofing repairs for which they had no license.
The six arrests made under Operation Con-Tractor include:
• Eduardo Montalvo Martinez: two counts of unlicensed contracting related offenses
• Steven Michael Dobrowski: two counts of unlicensed contracting related offenses
• Guillermo Zayas: two counts of unlicensed contracting related charges, one count of possession of marijuana, one count of no driver’s license
• Lee Edgar Freels: three counts of unlicensed contracting related offenses
• Cooper Kyle Marshall: two counts of unlicensed contracting related offenses
• Myer Morris Stabinsky: two counts of unlicensed contracting related offenses
Warrants are currently active for the following individuals:
• Dennis Daniel Cardona Zeron: two counts of unlicensed contracting related offenses
• Henris Eliazar Ponce Lopez: two counts of unlicensed contracting related offenses
• Chase S. Williamson: two counts of unlicensed contracting related offenses
Local residents looking to hire a contractor can verify a business' license by visiting www.myfloridalicense.com or calling 850-487-1395.
Licensed contractors are required by law to include their license number in all advertising. An occupational or business license is not sufficient in the construction trades.
Homeowners are advised to check in with an insurance company before signing a contract to verify that insurance will cover repairs. It is also advised to get at least three written bids, check references, and have a written contract.
"Beware of contractors who claim to be the cheapest, solicit door-to-door, or give a post office box instead of a street address," the NPPD news release said.
Other warning signs include contractors who ask customers to personally obtain building permits or tell customers that permits are not needed, as well as contractors who ask to be paid in cash or ask for large payments up front.
"Don’t pay more than 10% as a down payment. Once you're happy with the quote, get job details, costs, and payment schedule in writing before signing the final contract," the news release stated.
Clients should also avoid signing anything stating that insurance benefits will be paid directly to the contractor.
NPPD also warned that clients who hired unlicensed contractors cannot sue the contractor or recovery costs if there is a breach of contract.
Clients may also be on the hook to pay subcontractors and cover on-the-job injuries.
In addition, DBPR can stop unlicensed construction and impose a $5,000 fine on the homeowner.
Members of the public with information about unlicensed or illegal contracting work or fraud, or those who believe they have fallen victim to such activity, are asked to call North Port Police Department at 941-429-7300.
Local residents can also seek answers to building-related questions by calling the North Port Building Division at 941-429-7044.
