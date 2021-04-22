NORTH PORT — A man knocked and Chuck Wilson's dog barked.
Judging his North Port visitor as a porch scammer — or worse — Wilson suggested the man amscray. And then jumped on social media to alert his neighbors. Others chimed in with the same complaints and fears, some with screenshots from security cameras.
It's another new norm, neighbors protecting one another with social media and smartphones to warn unwanted visitors or post photos of them at the door, circling their cars or grabbing porch packages.
“It was obvious he was not what he said he was,” Wilson said of his recent porch visitor. “(People) need to be more aware of their surroundings.”
North Port police had reported 17 such door-to-door complaints in recent weeks, unwanted visitors passing themselves as construction inspectors, window, roof, driveway and solar installers with deals, others with various pitches that police said can be scammers working the block.
While door-to-door soliciting in North Port is allowed, multiple identifications or a business tax receipt are required. And those passing themselves as city workers or code enforcement officers are clearly ID'd by badges, uniforms, vehicles or other markers of their office, a city spokesperson said. And in some cases such as census workers, North Port posts alerts on its social media platforms.
But Wilson's visitor was clearly a scammer: His pants were unzipped and he was filthy. And when he “made it clear” the man should go, Wilson said, the 20-something-year-old used an obscene finger gesture and disappeared down the street.
Another North Port resident posted a more ominous experience on the Nextdoor platform: "This guy shows up at 8 p.m. to sell me windows, new roof and solar systems," Kitty White wrote. "Did not use my Ring doorbell however knocked on the door. I did not answer but he heard my big dog and stood down in the driveway. I heard him call someone with my camera audio and the man on the other end of the line said to the guy in my driveway, 'Did SHE answer the door? She has cameras!' There is someone who I do not know that knows about me! Beware everyone!"
Other hustles had gained steam in recent months, according to the Sarasota County Sheriff's Office. Fake callers claiming to be a sergeant or lieutenant with that agency, for instance, had told victims of an arrest warrant for skipping court or jury duty, not paying a fine. The scammer claims victims can clear themselves with a mobile bank transfer, gift card or pre-paid debit card, police said. Scammers often speak quickly and use an authoritative tone to pressure victims.
“The Sarasota County Sheriff’s Office wants citizens to know that agency members will never demand payment or request personal financial information over the telephone,” a spokesperson said.
“You can't be too careful today; remember that people are desperate,” added Linda Dever, a North Port resident posting on social media about an unwanted door solicitor.
