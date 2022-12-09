Staff Report
NORTH PORT — A man was arrested for a homicide that took place right before Hurricane Ian struck the region.
Michael Douglas, 53, of Port Charlotte has been charged with first-degree premeditated murder, according to North Port Police Department.
The killing took place Sept. 26 in the 3000 block of South Haberland Boulevard, North Port Police stated in a news release.
“Once on site, officers found a gruesome scene, with the victim bound and stabbed multiple times,” it stated.
North Port Police Chief Todd Garrison praised his officers for gathering additional video, forensic, and DNA evidence that led them to upgrade Douglas to a suspect.
“It is due to hard work and dedication from our agency, which will help our victim’s family find some sort of justice for this senseless and heinous crime,” Garrison stated in the news release.
In the arrest report for the homicide, investigators determined that the female victim was stabbed a total of 38 times across the head, torso and groin.
Officers interviewed the victim’s daughter, who said in the report that Douglas had been pursuing a romantic relationship with the victim while “encouraging the victim to end her current relationship” with someone else.
Douglas was initially considered a person of interest after the killing, according to the press release.
The report also stated that Douglas had visited the victim’s house previously and documents were found indicating that both of them were in the process of purchasing a house together.
Douglas previously worked at PGT Innovations in North Venice, according to the report.
Officers noted an interview with one of his co-workers, who said that Douglas waved his phone during one shift to display a picture of a woman he called his “beautiful wife.”
Officers interviewed Douglas early in the investigation, although most of his conversation with NPPD was redacted in the arrest report.
One of the only un-redacted parts of that conversation indicate that NPPD conducted a forensic examination of Douglas’ phone.
The arrest report also cited video evidence from the dashcam of an off-duty NPPD officer to connect Douglas to the crime scene.
The video shows a dark-colored Jeep Grand Cherokee, similar to a vehicle owned by Douglas, parked down the street from the victim’s residence around 7:28 p.m. on Sept. 26 — roughly 90 minutes before officers would later discover her body.
Forensic evidence from the victim’s autopsy included a sexual assault kit, which found DNA matched to Douglas in her body.
Douglas is currently being held at Sarasota County Jail on no bond. He is scheduled to return to court on Jan. 20.
