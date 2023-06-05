Sarasota County Fire Department

 photo provided

NORTH PORT — A single-vehicle crash along Interstate 75 ended in the death of a Port Charlotte teenager, authorities stated in a Monday news release. 

The wreck happened about 2:50 p.m. Sunday near Mile Marker 188 between River Road and North Port city limits southbound on I-75. 


   
