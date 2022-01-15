'Positive Thinkers' in North Port, Sunday walks and mindfulness

The Venice/North Port Adventurers meet Sundays at Oaks Park in North Port. Part of that afternoon visit is a “Positive Thinkers” discussion on optimism. The group’s founder is Marianne Mohr, pictured in green.
NORTH PORT — Ants in the pants, feeling down or just needing a friend?
Here’s a possible solution: Positive Thinkers Discussion & Hike group.
It’s an element of the Venice-North Port Adventurers, a new mindfulness group meeting Sundays and Wednesdays in North Port’s Oaks Park, 17 acres of canopy and trails at 5430 Mandrake Terrace.
Opening of afternoon sessions is a “Positive Thinkers” guided discussion, said Marianne Mohr, who runs the event and formed something similar in New Mexico. She claims 2,500 social media followers there.
“I wanted these micro-adventures to be accessible to folks who yearn for connection, personal growth, and ways to move their bodies in nature,” said Mohr, who toggles between North Port and Santa Fe. “Since we have so many beautiful natural resources and trails in or near North Port, it was a perfect moment to launch this group.”
Mohr’s goal was to “engage folks in our ‘Old Florida’ ecosystems and to create a community of friends who share a love of nature and wish to cultivate an optimistic point of view.”
The group in a handful of Sunday sessions had grown to 20 or so members, some stir crazy with the pandemic, others new to the area, still others “kind of hungry for engagement,” she said.
“Just normal people with life’s ups and downs … that don’t have an outlet,” she said.
Mohr is already planning new things such as a yoga boot camp at Warm Mineral Springs, naturalist trail talks, photography workshops, something called Hiking as Medicine, Yoga Lite & Wilderness walks on Wednesdays and an outdoor Single Mingles event, she said.
“And what better place than the wilderness,” she said.
Good thoughts are not new, of course, as the writer Norman Vincent Peale in 1952 had published “The Power of Positive Thinking,” which sold millions of copies. It had a faith-based message of picturing yourself succeeding, not copying others and etc. Self-help writers continue to sell millions of books.
But Mohr wanted that concept in North Port, mixing positive thinking with a hike in the park.
“(To) engage on a deeper level … and meet new people.”
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.