WELLEN PARK — The view from a back patio sold Tom Swierszczyk on The Preserve at West Villages.
The warm arcing sun under which sat a huge retention pond, water birds and a thick treeline along North River Road convinced the Chrysler engineer it was his retirement paradise, he said Monday.
There was also a hint of River Road traffic, a pitched asphalt rubber squeal and the flash of a tractor-trailer hustling by.
Then the bad news in January: Not only were The Preserve's roadway trees getting felled, but four lanes of buzzing traffic on a newly elevated River Road would soon be a five-iron golf shot from Fetterbush Place, the quiet street on which Swierszczyk's back patio faces River Road.
He and neighbors in the 220-home community had raced pleas to the Florida Department of Transportation and state lawmakers. Maybe a barrier wall, even a dirt berm are imagined as an acceptable compromise. The deadline for project comments and suggestions was Monday.
But crickets, Swierszczyk said. He is doubtful on a rescue, as North Port, Venice and Sarasota County are booming and River Road is a feeder for that inevitable growth.
“The trees break up that noise,” he said, gesturing to the buffer. “And I signed (a purchase agreement) after being assured they would stay. Even four lanes, but they want six. It doesn't seem fair.”
The Preserve is on a section of the 5-mile stretch of River Road the state will spend $47 million to improve from Interstate 75 to U.S. 41. There are two or three such gated communities on the west side of River Road, the Rambler's Rest RV resort, a few more secluded neighborhoods and a few parks sprinkled along the other side.
River Road's pre-construction phase started Monday.
The sales agent promised some or all of the River Road barrier of live oak, pine and palmetto would survive the road widening project, Swierszczyk insisted on hearing before buying his $300,000, two-bedroom villa.
FDOT authorities had a public meeting on the River Road project in Englewood in January. State engineers laid out plans over the next three years. It is now mostly two lanes with no median. When it’s done, the new road will be four lanes from U.S. 41 to Center Road, six lanes from Center Road to Interstate 75. The speed limit will remain at 45 mph.
The road will be raised to decrease flooding, and curbs, gutters and a median will be installed. A 10-foot wide pedestrian-bike path goes on both sides.
The new road will also feature a computerized Intelligent Transportation System aimed at helping traffic flow.
“I like what I think I see,” said Willard Richards, a six-month winter resident of Ramblers Rest, which is in the middle of the project. “What I am concerned about is how I can get in and out during construction.”
North Port resident Debbie Blanco, during the Englewood hearing, described herself as disappointed that the plans showed only two wildlife crossings along the 5-mile roadway, however.
“That’s just insane,” the retired Sarasota County land planner had said. “A large portion of the east side (of River Road) is heavily wooded.”
Richard Schneider's new villa in The Preserve also faces River Road. The retired business owner and his wife in the last year had left crowded Broward County in east Florida for Sarasota County, he said.
“Take those trees down and, bingo, that's it for a nice quiet place,” he said Monday.
Just who or what may fund a River Road barrier wall was unclear. FDOT directed the disaffected to the West Villages Improvement District, the governing body in Wellen Park, which is where The Preserve sits, Schneider said.
Neighbors had not contacted it as of Monday.
An FDOT spokesperson was not immediately available for comment.
Email: craig.garrett@yoursun.com
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.