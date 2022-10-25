NORTH PORT — The Price Boulevard crossing over Lagoon Waterway is safe to drive on, but two sections of the busy road remain closed while repairs are being made.
The road was severely damaged by flood waters following Hurricane Ian's drenching rainfall on an already saturated part of Florida on Sept. 28. The water, flowing from the north toward Charlotte Harbor, washed out several large box culverts that support Price and allow water to flow beneath.
The city of North Port announced Friday that some repairs had been completed and reopened the road between Chamberlain and Cranberry boulevards. A post on the city's social media page thanked work crews for their efforts to restore the roadways.
"We are working as quickly as we can to safely repair the two other damaged portions of Price Boulevard that remain closed at this time, and we appreciate your patience," the post read.
Officials also warned drivers to drive carefully between Chamberlain and Salford Boulevard, due to temporary barriers being placed on the southern side of the crossing. A permanent guardrail will be installed.
Crews are still working on two waterway crossings that have kept segments of the road closed, one between Salford and Sumter boulevards and the other between Chamberlain and Toledo Blade boulevards.
Jason Bartolome, communications manager for North Port, told The Daily Sun on Monday that repairs at each of the four waterway crossings on Price Boulevard involves "significant underground utility work."
"We hope to have all portions of Price Boulevard fully reopened to traffic in the next few weeks, if not sooner," Bartolome wrote in an email. "We know how important this east-west corridor is for people to get around North Port, and we appreciate the public’s patience and understanding."
