The city of North Port shared "Before/After" images of Price Boulevard, showing the damage done during Hurricane Ian and the repairs announced on Oct. 21.

NORTH PORT — The Price Boulevard crossing over Lagoon Waterway is safe to drive on, but two sections of the busy road remain closed while repairs are being made. 

The road was severely damaged by flood waters following Hurricane Ian's drenching rainfall on an already saturated part of Florida on Sept. 28. The water, flowing from the north toward Charlotte Harbor, washed out several large box culverts that support Price and allow water to flow beneath.


