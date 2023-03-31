Several cars drive out of the narrow lanes and onto the wider lanes on Price Boulevard by Main Street. City staff estimated that approximately 15,000 vehicles, on average, drive down that road every day.
North Port Public Works Director Chuck Speake, leading the bus tour, pledged his department will both arrange alternative routes and keep Price Boulevard open to traffic during the construction phase of the road widening.
North Port Utilities Assistant Director Michael Vuolo speaks with Mayor Barbara Langdon and Vice Mayor Alice White after the bus tour on Friday, while City Commissioner Pete Emrich and Assistant City Manager Julie Bella follow them off the bus.
Local officials and city staff make the symbolic first dig to mark the start of the Price Boulevard project.
A fun-sized map of Price Boulevard, complete with slightly-oversized car models, indicates the areas in green where Price Boulevard will be widened.
Sarasota County Commissioner Ron Cutsinger and Mayor Barbara Langdon look over a Price Boulevard map prior to the groundbreaking ceremony.
North Port City Manager Jerome Fletcher and Public Worker Director Chuck Speake touted the imminent start of infrastructure hardening for Price Boulevard before the ceremonial groundbreaking.
City officials shared a computer-generated image of what Price Boulevard would look like after the road widening project was completed.
IMAGE PROVIDED BY NORTH PORT
North Port Utilities Assistant Director Michael Vuolo speaks with Mayor Barbara Langdon and Vice Mayor Alice White after the bus tour on Friday, while City Commissioner Pete Emrich and Assistant City Manager Julie Bella follow them off the bus.
City staff prepare to embark on a bus tour of Price Boulevard ahead of the groundbreaking ceremony on Friday.
North Port city officials and staff take in the scenery as part of the bus tour of Price Boulevard.
NORTH PORT — After years of planning and searching for funds, the city of North Port is ready to start the physical work to widen and protect Price Boulevard.
City staff led local leaders and media on a tour of Price Boulevard to point out the coming improvements. The tour ended with a ceremonial groundbreaking ahead of work to harden the infrastructure.
“This is a major east-west connector, probably our most important after I-75 and U.S. 41. So many of us rely on Price to get to work, school or our local businesses every day,” City Manager Jerome Fletcher said at the event.
Mayor Barbara Langdon echoed Fletcher's sentiment and thanked North Port voters for approving the funding to make it happen.
"I'm on Price Boulevard every day," Langdon said. "It needed to be widened."
Fletcher recalled when he was first hired by North Port in 2021, when he saw a sign that said "Coming Soon" for Price Boulevard's widening. He was told that sign had been up for six years with no work starting.
“This is a project that’s been talked about in North Port for many, many years,” Public Works Director Chuck Speake said. “I’m excited and honored to say that today, it’s not just talk anymore, and we’re ready to put shovels in the ground and get started.”
While the project had been designed years ahead of time, it was unable to move forward until city voters approved a bond referendum in 2022 to fully fund it.
The $80 million project will be funded by bonds payable from 1 cent sales tax proceeds.
Sarasota County Commissioner Ron Cutsinger, who attended the ceremony, said the "overwhelming approval" of the referendum reflected the trust that residents had for the planned improvements.
"So this is a great beginning," Cutsinger said.
The Price Boulevard project will begin in April with the placement of new underground water and sewer mains, as well as hardening the four waterway crossings along the road.
Those crossings suffered severe damage during Hurricane Ian, effectively making the road impassible for weeks until they were repaired.
The major work of the project will be to widen Price Boulevard between Sumter and Toledo Blade Boulevards, a 2.75-mile stretch. The road will expand from two to four lanes, in addition to a center turning lane and 10-foot wide sidewalks on each side.
The project will also include the installation of 12 stormwater drainage ponds, 183 drainage curb inlets, the replacement of roughly 246 traffic lights, and the planting of 21,000 landscape plants.
Former City Commissioner Jill Luke said she was glad to see the project get off the ground.
"It is because the referendum that we're able to start this," Luke said.
Luke said she had been a supporter of the center turning lane to allow Price Boulevard residents easier access to the road from their driveways.
While the thousands of landscape plants in the project plans are a good start, Luke also said she would continue to advocate as a resident for more street-side trees for cooling and quality-of-life purposes.
Vice Mayor Alice White noted the road widening was sorely needed. She recalled past drives where she dreaded being stuck in a single lane behind slow-moving vehicles like garbage trucks or post office cars.
"People will be able to get from Point A to Point B a lot quicker," White said.
Road work is anticipated to begin next summer, with completion projected between late 2026 and early 2027. Two-way traffic will be maintained throughout construction.
