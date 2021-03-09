NORTH PORT — Did you ever dream of owning your own business, but you weren't sure how to get started?
The Hive in North Port might be a good option for your professional future.
The Hive is a community business designed to support the personal and professional growth of freelancers, startups and location-independent workers in the area.
Scott Heinis, a co-partner and chief technical officer at The Hive, said the option of having semi-private workspaces bridges the gap between a new entrepreneur who may not be able to afford to buy space to promote a business.
"A group of us originally formed because we were all working on projects and we needed to work at a quiet place separate from our homes," Heinis said. "As a new business forms, The Hive can serve as a transition to the remote work force."
Members, or tenants, pay a monthly fee for using the facility.
There is a virtual membership, which is perfect for the entrepreneur who is working from home and needs a professional mailing address and an occasional use of a conference or meeting room.
Then there is the associate/flex membership which is great for students and business professionals who are looking for an alternative to local coffee shops. Associates can pull up a chair in the common areas of the building, which are first-come first-serve.
Another option is the dedicated desk membership. Members can choose from a variety of sizes of co-working stations where you'll have access to a file cabinet for storage. All the common areas are monitored via a custom video surveillance system for protection and security.
"We moved into the new location just when COVID-19 hit and as an IT consultant, I provided office space to remote workers, so I could remain an essential worker," Heinis said. "Members have access to the internet, and utilities are included. We just ask that you keep your office space clean."
Members also have access to a moveable videoconferencing platform with a 55-inch 4K display.
Current clients at the site include a international design group, a team of Realtors and a professional photographer who uses one of the rooms as his studio.
Day passes are also available.
"If you're passing through town and need some temporary space for a meeting — give us a call," Heinis said.
The owners of the building are a faith-based organization that rents the first floor out to Heinis and his partner.
"There is a lot of good energy in this building," said Rita Yanovitsky, a Realtor and member of The Hive.
Heinis, who is a retired Charlotte County firefighter, said he we wants to open more Hives in the area as he believes this is the way the future is headed.
"This last year has really forced us to learn how it works and the future is looking bright," he said. "The issue is not just about costs, it's about opportunity and breaking the barrier to business entry. Some local businesses are just a paycheck away from going broke. There's a lot of talent here. I get excited when I think about how much we can all learn from each other."
The idea behind the Hive branding and logo came to life in 2014 when one of the founding partners, Eddie Lobanovskiy, was working on finding a perfect space for creative types to work together in a small town called Hive. He wanted the logo to be fun but also have a meaning.
"I started out using a regular brush-pen to make the letters feel sticky and honey-like," he posted on his Instagram. "Then I realized I should just use the real stuff."
The Hive North Port is at 14260 Tamiami Trail.
If you're interested in learning more about becoming a member, call 941-208-0800 or visit www.hivenorthport.com.
