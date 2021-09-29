NORTH PORT — Sarasota County Property Appraiser Bill Furst and Tax Collector Barbara Ford-Coates announced they will re-open their offices in North Port City Hall on Tuesday, Oct. 5.
Office hours will be 8:30 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. Tuesday through Thursday.
Due to the high volume of customers, Tax Collector services are available to Sarasota County residents only and an appointment is required. Customers can schedule an appointment at www.SarasotaTaxCollector.com or 941-861-8300. Walk-in customers will not be accepted.
No appointments are necessary for the Office of the Property Appraiser.
“Customer and staff safety is important; therefore, to help prevent community transmission, CDC guidelines will be followed,” Tax Collector Barbara Ford-Coates said in a statement.
Property Appraiser Bill Furst was pleased about the update.
“We both have been eager to re-open the office, and are happy to once again provide these services to North Port residents,” Furst said.
In partnership with the city of North Port, the Property Appraiser and Tax Collector have maintained a permanent office in North Port City Hall since 2011.
The county offices closed to the public in March 2020, when the COVID-19 pandemic began and North Port City Hall was closed, while maintaining 24-hour drop boxes for customers.
North Port reopened City Hall on Sept. 30, 2020, but closed again two months later, when coronavirus numbers began to grow again. City offices partially reopened in January, 2021, and eased restrictions a month later.
During that time, the Property Appraiser and Tax Collector kept the North Port offices closed.
