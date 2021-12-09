NORTH PORT — A late morning property survey led to a man being arrested for allegedly brandishing a gun, North Port Police reported Thursday.
Police charged Levko Ostap Klos, 63, with one count of aggravated assault with a deadly weapon without intent to kill and one count of tampering with evidence.
Officers responded to several 911 calls about a disturbance on Athena Terrace involving a firearm Wednesday morning, according to the arrest report.
Two people told officers that they were conducting a property survey at their location, which is adjacent to the property where Klos lives.
Klos came out of the house, they said, and approached them with a pistol drawn.
“Both advised Klos cornered them at the edge of the property and began pointing the handgun at them,” the report states.
The two said they tried to tell Klos about their property survey, and then Klos threatened to shoot them. One of the surveyors tried to call 911.
However, “Klos told him to put his phone away and advised him he ‘wasn’t calling anyone,’” the report states.
The other surveyor retreated to his vehicle to get his phone and call 911. Klos followed behind and continued to aim the gun at him.
The surveyor ultimately succeeded at contacting 911, and Klos holstered his pistol.
Officers who arrived on the scene saw the the handgun was holstered on Klos. They told him to place the weapon on the grass and back away. He complied.
The officers took custody of the weapon and performed a pat-down on Klos to ensure that he did not have additional weapons on his person, which he did not.
Klos answered questions from the officers in the report; however, most of the paragraph summarizing his answers was redacted in the copy received by The Daily Sun on Thursday.
He was then arrested and given his Miranda warning, at which point officers said he refused to answer further questions.
Although he hasn't been active for the last few years, Klos was part of North Port's political scene for more than a decade.
He ran for office four times, including for city commission in 2002 and 2006, losing both times to Vanessa Carusone. His most recent race was for the Sarasota County Memorial Hospital Board in 2010.
In 2008, Klos ran unsuccessfully as an independent to unseat Republican Kathy Dent as Sarasota County Elections Supervisor.
Earlier that year, the Republican Party of Florida tapped Klos to help out with the nationally televised Republican Presidential debate at the Mahaffee Theater in St. Petersburg. He told the North Port Sun he got to meet several of the candidates, including New York Gov. Rudy Guiliani, and acted as a stand-in for the late Tennessee Sen. Fred Thompson as audio and video crews adjusted their settings prior to the debate. He was just off stage during the debate broadcast.
He also recounted to the newspaper how he played a practice round of golf while in his 20s with former President Gerald Ford prior to the Bob Hope Classic.
Klos was booked into the Sarasota County Jail. He remained there Thursday with $7,500 bond for the tampering charge and no bond for the felony assault charge. His arraignment is set for Jan. 14, 2022.
