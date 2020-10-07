NORTH PORT — A proposed 24-hour 7-Eleven at Cranberry and West Price boulevards gets a second shot at life next week.
Tampa-based Weedon-North Port LLC had sought to build the open-all-night convenience store and gas station at the busy corner. But the developers needed special waivers to add the fuel pumps, a car wash and the extended hours they want.
Because the 4-acre parcel is zoned Neighborhood Commercial High Intensity, there are limits, however. Current zoning would close the convenience store at 10 p.m., prohibit fuel pumps and the car wash.
In February, the city's volunteer Planning Commission, an advisory board, recommended waiver requests on the hours, fuel and car wash. North Port's Planning Division had also favored the project. Weedon-North Port even tossed in half the parcel for good measure. North Port could use it for conservation, even a park, the developers offered.
Ultimately, however, after nearly 10 hours of debate over the course of two city council meetings, city commissioners in June gutted the waivers in a 4-1 vote. Commissioner Vanessa Carusone was in the minority.
The decision meant Weeden-North Port could build the 7-Eleven, but its hours would be limited to 5 a.m. to 10 p.m. And that was it — no car wash, no fuel, per existing zoning.
But lawyers for Weedon-North Port are pursuing a Florida rule that allows such disgruntled parties a dispute hearing.
That statute places a special magistrate before the city's lawyers and Jeff Boone, a Venice real estate attorney representing Weedon-North Port. The Boone Law Firm had represented its client at the June hearing, often countering opponents' arguments in a contentious virtual meeting.
The magistrate, Kenneth Tinkler, a Tampa dispute resolution attorney, will hear settlement compromises for the 7-Eleven project at an Oct. 16 hearing at North Port City Hall. Should a stalemtea arise, Tinkler may recommend something suiting the two sides. Or he may toss the whole thing.
Any compromise would still need a favorable commission vote, however. The five commissioners have an Oct. 19 hearing to discuss a departmental reorganization plan. A vote on Tinkler's findings would likely happen at that meeting. The public is welcomed at both hearings.
Those opposing the 7-Eleven had argued in June there are enough such places within a 10-mile radius.
“Residents said they didn't want it (7-Eleven) then, and they don't want it now,” said Stacy Tracy, a neighbor and its most vocal opponent appearing in a virtual commission hearing on the waiver approvals in June.
Tracy is listed as a so-called aggrieved party, meaning she may present a detailed counter-argument to settling with Weedon-North Port before Tinkler.
Others objecting to or siding with the project usually get 3-5 minutes during a public comments forum.
“We're not going to stop until they stop," Tracy said. "When there are fuel tanks near homes, things happen that are uncontrollable. The people have already spoken. We shouldn't be a science project.”
Boone, however, said the dispute hearing gives applicants another chance to resolve concerns without hauling the city to court. He also argued that such quarrelsome matters often settle cordially.
“Sometimes (issues) work out on one or two issues,” he said.
Aside from arguing the parcel's intended longterm use, Boone will also introduce the idea that commissioners voting against it did so because “neighbors made it a very difficult situation,” adding that Weedon-North Port had given the city two of the four acres as a sound and health cushion.
His clients, he said, had “gone far and above any normal requirement for buffering and setbacks … it's a massive distance. Having a gas station next door, literally, would have been a challenge.”
