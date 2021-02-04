As development is South Sarasota County continues to grow, the need for new schools has been a topic of discussion between the Sarasota County School Board and local officials.
New development is expected to bring more than 20,000 new residents to the county over the next 11 years, according to documents reviewed by the School Board earlier this week.
An estimated 6,532 new students are expected over the next few years from development in the Wellen Park, Winchester Ranch and Palmer Ranch communities.
The school board this week reviewed a 5-year capitol improvement plan that includes a new high school, expected to open in 2027, on a 130-acre undeveloped area between River Road and Englewood Road Road just north of Myakka Pines Golf Course.
The 5-year capitol plan is updated annually, so the district planners can change the construction start date if the population increases or falls short of projections.
At a meeting held in January, School Board Planning Department staff Micki Ryan and Diane Cominotti gave a presentation about student enrollment and planning for the future.
"Right now, we have 43,300 students enrolled and we have several areas that are growing rapidly in the county,” Ryan said. “The north county developments are estimating about 2,800 new students, and the central county developments expect about 2,500 new students. In the South County-North Port area, several large developments could bring as many as 6,500 new students."
The North Port Planning Department provided the Board with a chart of projections documenting the Phase 1 and Phase 2 buildout plans. The chart showed that by 2025, the total population at Wellen Park could be 12,596 residents.
"If we are looking at getting students on the new high school campus in the 2027-2028 school year, we are going to need to look at funding the school over the next five years because it takes up to three years for the design and construction to be completed," said Chief Operations Officer Jody Dumas. "We will be looking at designing a new K-8 school probably within a six-year window to address the growth at Taylor Ranch."
Dumas said it will cost $120 million to build the full, comprehensive high school.
Email: sue.erwin@yoursun.com
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.