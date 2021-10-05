SARASOTA — A group of anti-mask protesters picketed outside the home of Sarasota County School Board Chair Shirley Brown Monday evening.
The protesters had lights, sirens and Trump flags, according to Brown. Some held signs saying "Shirley Brown needs to go." One man in a photo Brown had a bullhorn with a shoulder strap.
In a widely seen video on Twitter, the protesters call for her to come out and meet with them so they can have a "redress of grievances."
One man, wearing a mask, marches and says he's against mask mandates and vaccine mandates.
Brown said they arrived just as she was sitting down to dinner with her husband.
"We called the police and they arrived through the backdoor of the home," Brown said. "I didn't want to open the front door because of the glass."
The protesters did not leave immediately when police showed up, she said.
Brown lives in a small subdivision off McIntosh Road in Sarasota. Although there is no gate, she said, the streets in it are not public roads.
"This is a private community and we maintain our roads and streetlights," Brown said. "If they return again, I will call the homeowners association and sheriff's office."
Several neighbors also called the police about the noise.
The Sarasota County School Board, like several others across the country, has been a flash-point for protesters over the past year.
When board members voted in the summer of 2020 to mandate masks for school children, there was some opposition, but the measure to fight COVID-19 stayed in place through the 2020-21 school year.
Near the end of the year, however, the opposition grew more insistent and more organized, with people speaking up at meetings, asking and often demanding that the mandate be lifted. Many argued that the choice for whether or not children should wear masks to school should be up to parents.
Many of the same protesters also took up the fight against the school district teaching "critical race theory" in Sarasota County Schools. School administrators assert that the districts teach Florida Standards.
One of the groups organizing protests is the Sarasota County chapter of Moms For Liberty, a national organization that was originally co-founded by Brown's fellow Sarasota County
School Board member Bridget Ziegler. Ziegler is no longer officially affiliated with the organization; however, she supports the cause and has voted consistently against mask mandates.
Brown said she was shocked there were children at her home protesting. None of the six adult protesters or the six children at Brown's home Monday were wearing Moms for Liberty shirts.
One was wearing a Proud Boys T-shirt.
As the 2021-22 school year approached, the Sarasota County School Board proposed a mask mandate to fight the delta variant of coronavirus, in opposition to Gov. Ron DeSantis and the Florida Education secretary, who have threatened to pull funding from school boards requiring student masks. Meetings have seen several dozen to more than 100 people speak against the mandates.
Brown said Superintendent Brennan Asplen expressed condolences about the situation at Brown's home.
"Police Chief Tim Enos also said he was sorry this was happening," she said.
Brown said she knows this is happening at school districts all around the nation right now. She does not believe there were protesters at any of the other board members' homes.
Six or more police officers are scheduled to be at the school board meeting and workshop on Tuesday afternoon.
"We're having more and more come to every meeting over the past few months," Brown said. "People will now be scanned with wands at the door and we are going to bulletproof the shield at the dais."
The School Board meeting is at 6 p.m. tonight.
