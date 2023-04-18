SARASOTA — A planned rally outside the Sarasota County Schools administration building before Tuesday’s School Board meeting drew a few hundred protesters, all unhappy with recent decisions by the board.
It started more than a hour before the meeting with a chant led by Chloe Boggs, a senior at Riverview High and president of the Youth Chapter of Women’s Voices of Southwest Florida, which sponsored the rally.
“What do we do when our nation’s under attack?” she said into her bullhorn. “We stand up and fight back," came the answer.
"What do we do when trans kids are under attack?”
“We stand up and fight back,” protesters responded.
Several people carried signs and wore shirts and buttons stating their issues with the board’s conservative majority.
Many asked the board members to vote no on a contract with Vermilion Education LLC, which they say is a right-wing consulting firm that will bring pro-Christian education to the public school district, an item on Tuesday night’s agenda.
Others asked the board to continue funding for pre-K programs. A 20-foot-long banner urged the board not to ban books on 3-foot-tall orange letters.
Sarasota County Schools Police Department officers blocked the parking lot in front of the building as more people arrived to join the rally.
