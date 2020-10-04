NORTH PORT — The patrons receive an advance weekly menu.
Those lucky diners will gather Thursdays for lasagna, salad and rolls. Other evenings it might be beans and franks, or meatloaf. Servings are seven days, rain or shine.
But meals are always fresh out of the oven and the aroma is wonderful.
In this case, the patrons at the outside diner are homeless, munching an evening meal starting at 5 p.m. at the North Port's Veterans Memorial Park.
The food is provided by two North Port women — Debbie Miller and Jill Wischhusen, volunteers deciding the city's homeless got left out, especially in the coronavirus era, when food pantries and churches were over-run and, sometimes, drained of their resources.
Food, some clothing, lotions and notions are donated to the homeless cause, the time and effort put out by volunteers such as Miller, her grandkids, Wischhusen and others.
“God just put me here,” said Wischhusen, a retired housing administrator with a nursing background, “because somebody is dropping the ball.”
North Port's homeless population, estimated between 75 to 120 men, women and some kids, lives on the edges of the city. Police have assigned a liaison to find them services, housing and medical care, and a nonprofit is funding an outreach coordinator as backup. And North Port, until COVID-19, had a wealth of pantry food, clothing and services. Face of Hope and a handful of other nonprofits remain available to help the needy.
But available food and clothing flew off as the coronavirus created a new class of the needy. The largest and most visible provider, North Port's New Hope Community Church, ended food giveaways in June after the huge demand limited donations, for instance.
The homeless also shared in that bounty.
But the run on what's out there has some homeless in a tough spot, Miller said. She began networking on the Nextdoor and Facebook social media hubs. Donations trickled in.
Veterans Park at South Biscayne and Tamiami Trail had been a hot spot for North Port's homeless. Picnic tables, shade and bathroom access at the local library had provided some relief.
So that's where Miller and Wischhusen went.
On Thursday, there were a dozen or so homeless at Veterans Park. They had gathered early at round cement tables with bench seats, milling about as a small alligator stationed itself among the reeds of park pond. The water in a nearby fountain was recently shut-off, as some homeless used it to bathe and wash their laundry. Passing drivers had complained.
Cheyenne Anderson on Thursday described how her homeless friends lived on Meals Ready to Eat, or MREs, from the local Salvation Army, or handouts from pantries, churches or nonprofits.
MREs, she said, “are good. You just add water.”
As more people arrived, many on bicycles, Miller and Wischhusen pulled up in a minivan. Grandkids and the two women unloaded hot tins of lasagna, bowls of salad, plates and plasticwear. Bottled water washed things down.
An opening prayer and Miller served plates of food. And like any dinnertime anywhere, things quieted as diners savored the taste of a homemade meal.
“God's been good to me,” said Ron Martin, a cancer survivor living in a neighbor's portico.
As Martin detailed his story of multiple surgeries and treatments on Thursday, Debbie Arnold of Port Charlotte had pulled into the lot with a sack of donations and a $20 bill.
“Times are tough for everybody,” she said of her reasoning for helping in North Port.
Email: craig.garrett@yoursun.com
