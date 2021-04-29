NORTH PORT — Boxers, lace up your gloves to fight an insidious disease.
The first Punching Parkinson’s Youth Boxing event is scheduled for 1 p.m. Saturday at the Morgan Family Community Center Gymnasium. It's hosted by North Port Boxing Club in partnership with Kiwanis of North Port and Kia of North Port
The purpose of the event is to promote youth boxing and bring awareness to the benefits of the sport. The event is scheduled to have 30 bouts, of various ages and weight classes.
Sanctioned by USA Boxing, Lee Anderson, organizer of the event, said it will be like the "Little League" of boxing.
"This is a national USA Boxing travel event," Anderson said. "I have a team coming from Oklahoma, and several from all around the state of Florida."
The public is welcome to come watch. All boxers and one coach get in for free and the cost for spectators is $20.
Boxers ranging in age from 8 to 29 will participate in three-minute rounds.
Anderson is the founder of North Port Boxing. He teaches regular classes in the area for people who suffer from Parkinson's.
"Research has proven that high-intensity exercise helps with Parkinson's symptoms," Anderson said. "With boxing, you are always on balance and you have to remember the footwork and how to count your moves, which helps with memory."
Anderson is certified by the Neuro Challenge Foundation for Parkinson's and a portion of the money will go to the nonprofit organization.
The boxing coach will set up a 24-by-24’ ring in the MFCC gymnasium, and the day will include music and food sponsored by the Kiwanis Club of North Port.
Anderson has hosted many events in the area, including hosting the women's National Golden Globes. He hopes that the Punching Parkinson’s Youth Boxing event will become an annual event in North Port.
Andrew Sias, president of the North Port Kiwanis Club, said the boxing event fits with the club's motto of helping one child at a time.
"We have a fishing tournament we do the day before Father's Day for families, along with a bunny breakfast and Santa breakfast," Sias said. "We like to do events that support families spending quality time together. When Lee came to us and explained how boxing brings discipline, self-confidence, which especially now during the pandemic is good for mental health too, we wanted to partner with him. It can help with ADHD, anxiety, balance and coordination for children and adults."
The anticipated attendance of the event is 400 people throughout the day. COVID protocols will be in place and seating will be spread out to accommodate physical distance. Hand sanitizer stations will be available throughout the facility. Face coverings are encouraged.
The Morgan Family Community Center Gymnasium is located at 6207 W. Price Blvd. in North Port.
Tickets can be purchased online at https://www.eventbrite.com/e/punching-parkinsons-tickets-152103253927?utm_source=eventbrite&utm_medium=email&utm_campaign=post_publish&utm_content=shortLinkNewEmail
For more information, check out Punching Parkinson's on Facebook.
