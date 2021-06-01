NORTH PORT — Areas in North Port face almost certain changes in flood-zone mapping.
Homeowners within these new zones could get walloped with insurance hikes.
The situation involves the Federal Emergency Management Agency which administers federal disaster relief and civil defense.
One of its roles is risk reduction. The agency furnishes Flood Insurance Rate Maps for lower-lying areas where storm surge, high tides and wave action are of greatest threat.
North Port neighborhoods along the Myakka River face such risks. Insurance-providers use the FEMA maps to set rates for high- and low-risk areas. Neighborhoods in Wellen Park and Talon Bay were reportedly going to be impacted by FEMA's mapping changes.
The problem in North Port, according to those living in those areas, is that FEMA is updating its maps with topographical and other data from 2007, the last time such information was available. New maps will widen red zones from Myakka River boundaries, raise the highest risk flood elevations to eight feet.
Flood insurance rates are based on FEMA’s risk assessments.
Mark Vieira, senior civil engineer, Mitigation Division, FEMA Region IV, talked about the mapping process and how to appeal the agency's decisions.
Q: Lots of information swirling on FEMA's mapping in North Port. Bottom line is that former low-risk flood zones are now high risk. What's the reality? And the idea that map information dates to 2007?
A: “There are areas on the Preliminary Flood Insurance Rate Map (FIRM) for North Port that changed from a Zone X (Moderate to Low Risk Areas), to Zone AE (are areas that present a 1% annual chance of flooding). Some of these areas have only recently been developed after the Flood Insurance Study (FIS) was conducted or are being developed right now. Because the land has changed, or is in the process of being changed, topographic data is not currently available.”
Q: FEMA risk maps, how does that work? What's the process?
A: “The creation of the Flood Insurance Rate Map (FIRM) is accomplished by FEMA for the National Flood Insurance Program (NFIP). Flood maps show a community’s risk of flooding. Specifically, flood maps show a community’s flood zone, floodplain boundaries, and base flood elevation. Property owners, insurance agents, and lenders can use flood maps to determine flood insurance requirements and policy costs. Flood risk changes over time, so the National Flood Insurance Program (NFIP) works with communities across the country to identify and map flood risk on an ongoing basis. The Risk Mapping, Assessment and Planning (Risk MAP) provides not only digital maps, but also datasets to present information that can enhance hazard mitigation planning activities for communities focused on mitigating flood loses.” https://www.floodsmart.gov/flood-map-zone/about
Q: How would a homeowner appeal a flood-zone change?
A: “If a homeowner believes their property has been impacted by the proposed flood hazard determinations, they can submit an appeal. The homeowner must submit analyses and data certified by a registered professional engineer or licensed land surveyor showing the proposed Base Flood Elevations (BFEs) are technically incorrect due to a mathematical, measurement error or a change in physical conditions.
“Homeowners have been sending FEMA individual plats of their property. In response to receiving these plats, we have responded to individual homeowners with the following message: Individual properties will not be updated as part of the appeal and comment process (ended June 1). Individual properties are updated using the Letter of Map Change (LOMC) process.
"If your property and/or structure is above the Base Flood Elevation on the current effective maps, you can submit an MT-1 application now and it will be revalidated in the new study, provided it remains above the Base Flood Elevation. If not, you can submit an MT-1 form based on the new maps just before the effective date. FEMA’s LOMC contractor will be providing additional data on a timeline as we get closer to the effective date.”
For more information about the 90-day appeal process, check: Guidance for Flood Risk Analysis and Mapping at fema.gov.
