Questions unanswered in Gabby Petito disappearance

Staff Reports
NORTH PORT — More than two weeks after their last contact with Gabrielle “Gabby” Petito, her family is doing whatever they can to try to locate her.
Her parents and stepparents have called and texted her boyfriend’s parents; issued statements through their attorney begging for information and gone on national television nearly demanding communication.
While the North Port community wonders “Where’s Gabby?” the person of interest who police believe may have the answer, is silent.
And an international audience is paying attention as well to the case of the missing 22-year-old.
Gabby Petito was on an extended road trip during the summer and fall with her longtime boyfriend, Brian Laundrie, that took them from their North Port home to New York — then out west, traveling to national parks in Colorado and Utah.
Gabby Petito’s family said their last known communication with her was an Aug. 25 text message. They believe someone else sent an Aug. 30 text message.
ON THE AIR
Her family took to the airwaves Thursday and Friday to get attention to their missing daughter.
Her father, Joe Petito, was asked about what sort of outreach the family has had with Gabby Petito’s boyfriend and former fiance, Brian Laundrie.
“The outreach is I think 350 million-plus people asking ‘Where’s Gabby?’” Joe Petito said on the Hannity show on Fox News. “So, in all honesty, we’re all trying to find the answer — and the only person who knows it is sitting in their house over there. And you can’t have a more frustrating situation.”
Laundrie was with Gabby Petito and returned Sept. 1 to his parent’s North Port home in her van — without her. He has not spoken publicly — or to police — about the situation.
“Everyone is sitting here trying to bring Gabby home and the only one who doesn’t care is the one who is supposed to care about her the most,” Joe Petito added.
Petito and Laundrie had been engaged at one point and reportedly had called it off but were still a couple.
The pressure is on Laundrie’s family — who thus far have mainly remained quiet.
However, Laundrie’s sister, Cassie, told “Good Morning America” on Friday she is hoping for the best.
“Obviously, me and my family want Gabby to be found safe,” Cassie Laundrie said on the news show. “She’s like a sister and my children love her, and all I want is for her to come home safe and found, and this to be just a big misunderstanding.”
Gabby’s family took the Laundrie family to task for their silence.
“We’re asking everybody to just keep looking — because obviously the three people who live in that house just don’t care,” Joe Petito said on the Hannity program. “They can put out whatever statement they want to put out, but at the end of the day, they do not care … It’s as cold and as cruel as you can possibly be.”
OUT WEST
Before leaving for their trip, Laundrie worked at an organic juice bar and Petito called herself a nutritionist.
The couple, who lived for two years in North Port with Laundrie’s parents, went north to New York for a celebration and then headed west — toward national parks for the most part. They had been living in their van during the trip.
Among their known stops were Monument Rocks Natural Landmark in Kansas; Colorado Springs, Colorado; Canyonlands National Park in Moab, Utah; and Grand Tetons National Park in Grand Teton, Wyoming.
An incident during the travels was documented by authorities. The couple was pulled over after an incident in Moab, Utah — leading to an hour-long video released by the Moab Police from an officer’s body camera.
The video shows an at-times distraught Gabby talking about frustration and she and Laundrie going through some personal issues. She admitted to scratching him but said it was not in an attempt to hurt him.
No criminal charges were made in that incident; the couple was told to sleep separately the night of Aug. 12.
They were documenting their trip online and were called “influencers” in the world of social media. The had Facebook, Instagram, YouTube and Spotify pages where they collected several thousand viewers.
QUESTIONS
Gabby’s mother, Nichole Schmidt, said they don’t believe the last text message they received from Gabby was actually from her. In it, it states that the couple is in Yosemite and that text messages would be tough because of the area.
It was received on Aug. 30.
“You do the math,” Nichole Schmidt said Friday. “We know that she didn’t send it because he was home Sept. 1. They never went to Yosemite; they never had plans to go to Yosemite — so it’s obvious.”
North Port Police Public Information Officer Josh Taylor wondered about that as well during a short news conference Friday afternoon, noting driving from Yosemite to North Port in a day on one tank of gas was clearly unlikely.
Laundrie returned to North Port driving Gabby’s vehicle. That vehicle is now in the possession of North Port Police.
At the time, Petito’s family didn’t know Brian Laundrie had returned. Nichole Schmidt said she sent a message to Brian’s mother on Sept. 9.
“I texted her: ‘I’m worried about the kids — I haven’t heard from them,’ and I got nothing,” Nichole Schmidt said. “I called, left a message, got nothing.”
Joe Petito said he separately reached out to the Laundrie family through texts and phone calls as well — and got silence, even after saying he was going to contact authorities.
“If someone texted me that said they are calling the police they can’t find my son, I’m going to drop whatever I’m doing to call them back,” Joe Petito said.
Laundrie’s mother knew her son was home at that time, he said.
SEARCH IS ON
The search for Gabby Petito expanded into at least two states and two national parks.
C.J. Adams, public information officer for Grand Teton National Park, said the park was alerting visitors and others to Petito’s disappearance. Yellowstone National Park on its social media also posted Petito’s photo and description, asking the public to call the FBI tip line at 800-225-5324 if they see her.
Posters were handed out displaying Petito’s photo and vital statistics, and the public is being asked to call the FBI tips hotline.
Petito was last seen in the Grand Teton National Park after checking out of a Salt Lake City hotel on Aug. 24.
Park rangers at Grand Teton National Park, where Petito was last seen, referred calls to the FBI office in Denver.
FBI spokesperson Courtney Bernal did not return calls or emails on Friday.
The Jackson City (Wyoming) Police Department, the Teton County Sheriff’s Office and other law enforcement agencies are also investigating the disappearance of Petito, according to Adams. The North Port Police Department is the lead agency in the investigation and the FBI is also on the case.
While technology tracking and social media can help find a missing person, it depends on the circumstance.
Sarasota County Sheriff’s Office Investigations Capt. Joe Giasone said agencies can only use GPS and cellphone tracking if the devices are on.
“The cellphone companies are really good if we call with an emergency,” Giasone said.
However, if a missing person used a cellphone at some point, police are able to back track the areas where the phone connected to cell towers.
“You can get access to that pretty quickly,” Giasone said about working with phone companies on an active missing person case.
But it does get trickier in areas like national parks where towers are more scarce, he said.
Other technology like traffic cameras can be used in a missing persons case. Toll booth cameras capture all tags going through, however, red light traffic cameras only record when someone runs a red light.
Social media has also become a major tool in trying to piece together moments before someone goes missing.
“Social media factors into almost all cases now,” Giasone said about agencies looking through social media for various situations.
But similar to the active cellphones, agencies can only use it as a tool prior to someone going missing.
WHO IS BRIAN LAUNDRIE?
Brian Laundrie’s sister spoke to national media Friday, breaking with the family’s previous avoidance of media concerning Gabby Petito’s disappearance.
Cassie Laundrie spoke exclusively with ABC News, hoping for Petito’s safe return.
Cassie Laundrie said she didn’t understand how Gabby Petito could be missing — saying she was learning about the situation through the media as well.
“I hope she’s safe and good and just out there — unaware — and safe,” Cassie Laundrie told ABC News.
She said she hasn’t talked to her brother since the situation began, citing the likelihood that the attorney is dictating his silence for now. The North Port Police Department named him a “person of interest” in the investigation into her disappearance.
While Brian Laundrie and his parents have avoided the spotlight recently, he freely shared his views with his online following during the pair’s trip over the summer.
Laundrie uploaded a series of photos from the cross-country trip to his Instagram, occasionally tagging Gabby’s own Instagram.
“It’s a lot easier walking up river holding someone’s hand than walking alone,” he wrote in one post of a canyon ravine.
In between his appreciation of the natural beauty he described, Laundrie occasionally displays a pessimistic view of human activity.
“Zion is proof that mankind can ruin anything even in an effort to preserve it,” his account displays on a photo of Zion National Park in Utah. “Beautiful park just with an unfortunate infestation of human beings.”
“Humans are primates, great apes in fact but I don’t know how great we are as a species,” reads another post from Moab, Utah.
Since the story of Petito’s disappearance gained national attention, Laundrie’s Instagram photos have been flooded with comments inquiring about her and demanding that he cooperate with authorities.
INTERVIEWS
Gabby Petito’s family, meanwhile, is talking as much as they can. Partly, Joe Petito said, it’s a worthwhile distraction from thinking too much about his missing daughter.
But he said he won’t watch the video of the couple’s encounter with authorities in Moab, Utah.
“It distracts from my main focus right now; that video does nothing to help me find my daughter,” he said.
Petito said Friday he is grateful for all the people who are helping look for his daughter, Gabby Petito, who has been missing for about three weeks.
Petito traveled to North Port and recorded a 10-minute video interview with city spokesperson Josh Taylor that was uploaded onto the city’s Youtube page.
He thanked the media for getting out the word across the country to look for Gabby.
Since then, he and his family members have been appearing on dozens of news shows to get the word out about her disappearance.
“The media attention is hard to deal with, but it’s necessary,” he said. “I hope people pay attention … I hope people look. I just don’t want them to stop looking until we have her here.”
Petito described his daughter as a beautiful person who “sees the beauty in everyone, everything,” he said. “Maybe that’s why she’s getting all this attention.”
He also asked people to help convince the Laundrie family to help police find Gabby.
INVESTIGATION
Gabby Petito’s stepfather said Thursday night they are awaiting the next communication from North Port Police Department.
“We don’t have a lot of information on the investigation itself. It’s a very fluid, very moving investigation,” Jim Schmidt said.
Taylor said they had received more than 1,000 tips into the disappearance so far.
Joe Petito also spoke on the Ashleigh Banfield program on NewsNation.
Zoey Wickman, Gabby Petito’s cousin, also spoke to Banfield on Friday.
“I’ve always known Gabby to be so kind and caring. She really was such a free spirit,” Wickman said.
Banfield wanted to touch base about the hour-long video that Joe Petito said he didn’t want focus on. He objected to her running the video that he’d been avoiding, telling her to run the phone number for the FBI instead.
“Objective 1 is finding her,” Joe Petito said.
Gabriella Petito is white, approximately 5-feet 5-inches tall and 110 pounds. She has blonde hair and blue eyes, and several tattoos, including one on her finger and one on her forearm that reads “Let It Be.”
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.