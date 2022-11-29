SARASOTA - A large crowd rallied in support of Sarasota County Schools Superintendent Brennan Asplen on Tuesday evening as a meeting decided his fate. 

Support Our Schools founder Lisa Schurr said the organization has been inundated with phone calls and emails. Many are expressing "buyer's remorse" about the new makeup of the Sarasota County School Board, she said.


