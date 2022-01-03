NORTH PORT — City commissioners held a Surtax Project Ranking session Monday.
It was a first step in how to spend North Port's share of a 1 cent countywide sales tax.
A surtax renewal is on this year's November ballot and if successful would restart a third 15-year collection cycle.
Some $316 million to the city, $1 billion or so countywide is at stake. The surtax expires in December 2024. Voters first approved it in 1997. Visitor spending is about 33% of that surtax.
North Port gets a greater percentage than other Sarasota County cities, as it has the largest population. The rest is shared among schools, incorporated cities and Sarasota County.
North Port through Sept. 30 had received about $102 million from the surtax last approved in 2007. It will generate a few more million before this 15-year cycle ends in November.
But those receiving surtax dollars need their ducks in row, with spending priorities set before the November renewal vote. North Port administration had asked its departments to submit wish lists. The public has also supplied its shopping lists.
A hospital, Price Boulevard widening, more parks and land set aside for greenspace were among those public preferences.
Commissioners debated their own priorities Monday. Those rankings are sorted out and presented back to them. A second session to finalize surtax rankings is Feb. 15. Those are forwarded to Sarasota County, which disburses surtax funds. Wiggle room is built into those plans, as North Port, for instance, had supplied nearly $5 million of surtax in the Atlanta Braves spring training complex. It opened in March 2019. That was deemed a public improvement, as the city overall benefited.
Jerome Fletcher, North Port's city manager, presented summarized spending priorities to the five commissioners, that wish list of $316 million in surtax returns over 15 years representing the “public improvements” required under state rules for capturing sales taxes.
That list included almost $95 million in police and fire equipment.
By far the largest slice in surtax spending is public works — roads and sewers, traffic signal infrastructure, sidewalks and bridges and flood control — at nearly $155 million over 15 years. The department's major expenses are reduced with surtax dollars.
Grants, city taxes, impact fees and other sources fund the balance of large projects, said Fletcher, who would meet with each commissioner to devise a final plan that is “fiscally attainable,” he said, adding that his department heads had submitted wish lists exceeding surtax revenue by nearly $200 million.
Fletcher's team must submit a balanced plan to Sarasota County, however.
His staff had ranked each department's surtax wish list as low, medium or high, using a Return on Investment, or ROI, strategy, he informed the commission, meaning the biggest bang for the dollar.
Commissioners agreed Monday on widening West Price Boulevard, a 13-mile connector that had been talked about for years. The debate was on asking voters to help fund that project, which in phases would run up to $60 million. That's likely settled in other commission hearings, Mayor Pete Emrich said.
“It is our responsibility to open the roads, one side of town to another,” Emrich said, adding that was evident with a recent 12-hour shutdown of southbound Interstate 75.
Email: craig.garrett@yoursun.com
