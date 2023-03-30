NORTH PORT — A slice of North Port history has become history.
Owners of 10 acres at South River Road and U.S. 41 are currently demolishing the former Myakka River Trading Post, a yellow wood building that fronted the highway. Its former owners closed it in 1999.
At the old Post, people could fuel up, purchase fish bait, ice cream, tourist oddities and fried foods.
Residents recalling the store’s lifespan Thursday as heavy equipment operators tore down and removed the decayed structure.
Reportedly from the 1960s, the vacant shop in unincorporated Sarasota County became an eyesore.
It was removed for a retail project still more than a year off, said Don Silverman, chief executive with MQ Development Company, the Dallas-based owner of the 10 acres.
Retail is planned with an anchor tenant, he said, adding that COVID-19 had slowed the timeline. The company also seeks to have the land annexed into North Port.
“That’s the expectation,” Silverman said.
In its day the Myakka River Trading Post was an oasis, as few retail or fuel stops existed between young North Port and Venice.
The store’s charm matched its relative convenience, North Port Commissioner Pete Emrich, who frequented the shop’s deli for fried chicken gizzards and gator bites.
“It was like an old country store,” he said. “A mom-and-pop place.”
MQ Development in 2020 had also given notice to squatters and demolished the neighboring Myakka River Park.
Locals came to the Myakka River Trading Post for gas, groceries and beer and barrel pickles. Anglers grabbed bait. There was gossip or talk fishing while licking an ice-cream cone.
Tourists liked its old-school feel, and to fuel up, as Interstate 75 wasn’t extended south until after 1980 — U.S. 41 or the Tamiami Trail was the main travel route in west Florida.
Once the interstate came though, it became a convenient stop for folks from North Port and Englewood to stop and top off with gas and cold drinks before hitting the highway.
(0) comments
