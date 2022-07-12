SARASOTA — Executive chefs do move around.
But one EC in particular, a larger-than-life New Yorker, is especially hard to track down because he moves around so much.
Nevertheless, his hundreds of fans find him whenever he pops up in a new spot, as he always does.
For more than a decade, Long Island-born Chef Solomon Shenker has fed the insatiable hunger of local New York transplants.
They taste home in his deli food, and they can’t get enough of it.
One reviewer unabashedly declared himself “a Sol man” after discovering what Shenker likes to call “Jewish soul food.” Another exclaimed, “We’re NY’ers — this is the real stuff!”
Customers jones for his New York deli dishes — matzo ball soup made with chicken-bone broth and mammoth matzo balls, pastrami, brisket, house-corned beef, chopped liver, blintzes, latkes and towering sandwiches piled sky-high on rye, with plenty of house-brined half-sours and coleslaw, all washed down with Dr. Brown’s soda, that kosher drink of choice for over a century of deli goers.
And they never forget the Chef Sol mantra that whispers: “Leave room for the cheesecake.”
When The Daily Sun interviewed him in Sarasota last year, Shenker said, “It’s amazing how many people from your area make the trek here. And they leave with bagfuls of food, too — corned beef, pastrami, all the good New York soul food.”
Most recently, fans had trailed him to Embassy Suites’ Bridges Restaurant in downtown Sarasota.
But since the hotel’s sale in April, they’ve had to look elsewhere for Chef Sol’s creations.
It didn’t take long for him to start catering and, then, delivering armloads of addictive cheesecakes — including traditional, Key lime, white chocolate chocolate chip, piña colada, Creamsicle and Oreo — to Pastry Art Café on Main Street in Sarasota.
Even better, by September he’ll be exec-cheffing a yet-to-be-named Jewish deli and bakery in the Rosemary District’s 1420 Boulevard of the Arts, where The Overton closed its doors at the end of June.
That Chef Sol’s anonymous partner was involved in the iconic Wolfie Cohen’s Rascal House of South Florida and Jerry’s Famous Deli of Studio City, California, only makes the new venture more mouthwatering.
Wolfie’s and Jerry’s specialties will reportedly join Sol’s on the new menu, along with surprises like deli breakfast burritos and Mediterranean baba ganoush.
“I can do any cuisine you can think of,” said the chef. “But my passion is deli. I’m a New York Jew who’s worked in New York delis. I love the whole attitude, the hustle that comes with them, y’know what I mean?”
A year ago, when asked what would be next for him, Shenker said, “Maybe in the next five years, I’ll open another little spot selling cheesecake and deli food.”
Indeed.
