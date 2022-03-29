NORTH PORT — Workforce housing, nonprofits, the region’s movers and shakers, these topics and more become much clearer with John Rawlings behind the microphone as host of local radio’s Real Talk program.
The twice weekly show runs on North Port’s WKDW-FM/97.5, where diverse music and talk are heard.
Real Talk has an average of about 16,000 listeners.
Rawlings started from scratch three years ago, filling in for Rich Suggs, he said.
“Don’t mind hitting people between the eyes,” Rawlings said of his interviewing style, which may overstate things, as he has “good and intelligent questions” said Ellen Domke, a recent on-air guest and director at Homeless to Home Networking Lunches.
Rawlings has compelling on-air chitchat because he’s curious, he will tell you, interested — and informed — in about everything. A typical show is lively back-and-forth, his apparent gift allowing people their own opinion.
There’s also “an immense amount of energy” in Real Talk, said Vanessa Carusone, North Port’s former mayor and frequent guest, where she and Rawlings will dissect a commission agenda, for instance. “His motivation is the city, his institutional knowledge is crucial. That’s huge.”
An Ohio native, Rawlings started in health care. He had since transitioned to real estate. A radio career was accidental, subbing for Suggs. A natural warmth is infectious, as those in Rawlings’ presence often nod in agreement, or his “positive, upbeat position on everything,” said Domke, who had appeared on a recent Real Talk with North Port Vice Mayor Barbara Langdon, the topic workforce housing, or building homes for the middle-class.
In person, Rawlings has a size and look like a nightclub bouncer. On the radio, however, he lightly bounces between guests and issues, which is often on location. At North Port’s Poinsettia Parade at Christmastime, for instance, he interviewed kids, made things fun. You smile watching.
At the WKDW-FM/97.5 studio, a Ohio State University mug at the ready, Rawlings prepped and comforted Langdon and Domke. Opening the show, he advised drivers to “take your time, relax, get home safe.”
The trio then launched into a 45-minute talk about Florida’s rental market, sky-high housing rates. There’s a sense of doom, as clear answers aren’t available. Domke relates the story of a senior renting a single room with two others, both sketchy, she said, “and we have no place to send him,” she said of the renter. “He locks the door to protect himself.
Yet as the broadcast slides along, there’s hope, Rawlings venturing that “you have to start a conversation to get somewhere,” which transitioned to a free play of ideas.
“When your voice doesn’t get heard by the choir,” Rawlings added, “enlarge the choir.”
As Real Talk winds down, the studio mood is brighter, as homes and homelessness seem as issues that blur in modern Florida. Everyone has a story of neighbors, family or friends bunking up, eight or nine people in a house. Rent and living costs are just too high, the trio had agreed.
Langdon in the end had promised to convene a panel of developers and advocates.
Maybe those people can find answers, or “hitting home runs,” Rawlings said.
Always positive, always upbeat, he ends with: “We’ll see you guys later! Bye-bye.”
