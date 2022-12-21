ENGLEWOOD — Health officials in Sarasota County have lifted the red tide advisory.
The county's Health Department first issued the advisory Nov. 1.
There are no advisories in place for any beaches in Sarasota County at this time. The beach advisory signs have been changed at all beaches.
Charlotte County beaches appear to be clear as well, according to scientists with the Florida Fish and Wildlife Conservation Commission.
The FWC has continued to sample the waters off Charlotte, Lee and Sarasota counties, looking for the harmful Karenina brevis algae that causes red tide.
The most recent samples taken from Englewood, Venice, Charlotte Harbor and Boca Grande show no signs of the red tide. Most beaches in Sarasota and Nokomis are clear as well.
The red tide bloom that plagued Southwest Florida first appeared in the weeks after Hurricane Ian's flooding rains. Beaches from Sarasota to Sanibel Island reported the odor of the gases released by the algae, and dead fish began washing up on beaches.
The red tide bloom is not gone from the Gulf of Mexico, however. In recent weeks, the same bloom has moved north to Pinellas County and the mouth of Tampa Bay, where high concentrations have been documented near St. Pete Beach and Clearwater Beach.
