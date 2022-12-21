Red Tide Map 12-21-22

Charlotte, Sarasota and Lee county beaches are clear of red tide this week. However the same bloom that lingered here in recent weeks has moved north to Pinellas County and Tampa Bay.

 FWC MAP

ENGLEWOOD — Health officials in Sarasota County have lifted the red tide advisory.

The county's Health Department first issued the advisory Nov. 1.


