SARASOTA — Perhaps now the Sarasota County commissioners will stop asking the county’s voters what they want.
With all 99 precincts in Sarasota County reporting Tuesday evening, the county’s method of electing commissioners only by the voters in the district they represent — called single-member districts — will stay in place.
According to unofficial results from the Sarasota County Supervisor of Elections’ office Tuesday evening, on the question of whether to return to a system of electing commissioners by a county-wide vote, 55,994 voters or 57.24% voted against the proposal.
Only 41,831 voters or 42.76% cast ballots in favor of repealing of single-member districts, a system commissioners had complained about for the past few years.
“This was not about winning. The voters were reaffirming what we already had,” Kindra Muntz, president of the Sarasota Alliance for Fair Elections, said Tuesday night. “This is a tribute to the voters of all political parties who worked together to defeat the commissioners’ attempt to take away our vote.”
No county commissioner could be reached for a comment.
Sarasota County voters had approved the single-member district amendment to the county charter in November 2018 with more than 60% of the voters approving the change.
But almost immediately, county commissioners began railing against the change, arguing that voters had been confused in 2018, or that it was a plot by a sly group of Democrats to gain a seat on the County Commission.
After the county’s elected charter review board refused to put the measure on the ballot, commissioners used their own power to do so choosing the date which the county’s school board had already chosen for a referendum on the extension of a 1 mill tax to support the school system.
The run-up to Tuesday’s special election was not without controversy.
There had been charges that the ballot language was deceptive, a “yes” vote supported a return to the county-wide system, while those supporting single-member districts needed to cast a “no” vote.
Over the past few weeks, county voters had been subjected to a barrage of mailers and text messages urging a yes vote on the question, fueled by a $100,000 “dark money” donation to a Tallahassee-based political action committee named the Sun Coast Alliance.
Even Breitbart News in the past week ran a story regarding the deceptive ballot language and how some of the mailers had confused voters.
With the failure of the move to repeal the charter amendment, only voters in Districts 2 and 4 will cast votes for Sarasota County Commission candidates in the November general election.
