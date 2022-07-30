The 12th annual Tour de North Port is planned for Sunday, Oct. 23, and registration is open now.
Sponsored by People for Trees Inc., the organized, on-road scenic bicycle ride offers routes of 15, 35 or 65 miles.
"The Tour de North Port is not a race," People for Trees founder Alice White said. "Riders can enjoy traveling through some of North Port’s most beautiful, natural settings featuring the Florida pine flatwoods and the parks that border the Myakkahatchee Creek with each route having its own color-coded road markings."
Registered riders are offered breakfast, a catered lunch, homemade desserts and pies, fully-stocked rest stops with homemade snacks, and full mobile Support And Gear — a support vehicle used during cycling events to pick up and carry any cyclists, and their bicycles, if they can no longer ride.
The first 400 to register will receive a free ride T-shirt and goodie bag. This year, there will a "Pumpkin Plunge" event happening at the North Port Aquatic Center.
"The tour is a way for us to raise money so we can do our various projects such as planting trees and Florida friendly landscape gardens at schools and parks," White said. "And the event itself focuses on the natural environment and surroundings that are in North Port which first attracted me here 32 years ago."
Nearly 500 registered to participate in the tour last year.
The event starts at 7 a.m. for check-in and breakfast, with group starts beginning at 8 a.m. from Imagine School, 2757 Sycamore St. North Port.
Register online by Oct. 21. The cost is $50; day-of, $55. Groups of six or more, $45.
Early pickup for registration packet and check-in will be available on Saturday, Oct. 22 from 10 a.m. to noon during the "North Port Food and Fest" at the City Center Green, 4970 City Center Blvd.
In-person registrations will also be accepted on Oct. 22 for $50.
Volunteers needed for the annual fundraiser. Opportunities include before, during, and after the event.
"It's a great opportunity for teens needing community service hours," White said.
Proceeds benefit the efforts of People for Trees, a local non-profit native tree advocacy group, since 1997 educating the public about the importance of maintaining and protecting native tree canopy.
