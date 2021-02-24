NORTH PORT — Enjoy a 'hoppy surprise' in the safety of your home the week before Easter this year.
North Port residents are invited to register online for their homes to get "egged" during the Bunny Squad Scramble in March.
Once registered, Parks & Recreation staff (in partnership with officers from the North Port Police Department) will then be deployed March 23-27 to safely deliver eggs to your home, so you can enjoy an egg hunt together with your family.
Registration to get ”egged” during the Bunny Squad Scramble is open now.
The link to register is www.CityOfNorthPort.com/EggHunt or visit the North Port Parks & Recreation Facebook page.
There is no fee to register.
The deadline to sign-up is by noon March 19 or until the event is filled, whichever comes first. Participation is limited to North Port residents and is capped at the first 250 single family residences to respond.
The Bunny Squad is under strict orders to follow appropriate physical distancing in support of public safety and will follow all COVID-19 precautionary steps to keep the eggs safe before delivering to your home. For their safety, please stay inside your home and don’t come outside to greet them while they "egg" your yard.
Some of the eggs will have winning tickets. If you find one, it means you won a special surprise.
Winning tickets include opportunities for a virtual call with the Easter Bunny or to pick-up a pre-filled basket generously donated by city staff.
If you have a winning ticket, it is requested that you send a photo of the ticket held by the winner to Parks@CityOfNorthPort.com.
Deadline to submit your winning ticket is midnight March 27. After verifying, staff will provide more information on how winners can receive their prizes.
Last year, the Bunny Squad Scramble won a Florida Festivals and Events Association Sunsational award, taking first place for Community Engagement Response to Pandemic.
For more information, call Parks & Recreation at 941-429-PARK (7275) or send an email to parks@cityofnorthport.com.
