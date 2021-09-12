A heritage tree in North Port is measured at 30 inches or more. City officials will consider lowering that figure in hearings to rewrite the Unified Land Development Code. That doesn't mean trees will be saved from cutting, only that it could get more expensive to harvest them.
A tree's trunk diameter is a formula accessible on the internet.
NORTH PORT — The city's elderly trees will be tracked by local environmentalists.
The goal, a spokesperson said, is awareness of a dwindling resource, educate people and to possibly save some trees from North Port's rapid land-clearing pattern.
The Environmental Conservancy of North Port has started that tree registry. Property owners with sizable trees can access the group via social media or phone its members.
The project aligns with groups such as Big Tree Seekers or Giant Tree Hunters, worldwide organizations tracking large or so-called heritage trees. Still largely green, North Port has a sprinkling of heritage trees.
But reporting and saving are different things, however, as the city allows for tree cutting or underbrush clearing, if guidelines are met or fees paid, which “doesn't mean preserved or kept” trees, said Alice White, a city commissioner and founder of the nonprofit People for Trees. “But it brings attention to our large trees … gives them an importance.”
Those with large trees may use the registry, said Barbara Lockhart, the Conservancy's founder, who suggests online research on how to measure one. That formula roughly defines a tree's age, she added.
“If there's one in your neighborhood or backyard, we want to know,” she said.
The tree registry coincides with North Port's rewrite of its Unified Land Development Code, or ULDC, a playbook for building. The next ULDC session is about city tree regulations. Commissioners meet Wednesday for that purpose. A Florida Fish and Wildlife Conservation Commission officer is scheduled to explain the state's perspective. That meeting starts at 10 a.m. at city hall.
The Environmental Conservancy of North Port was founded to advocate for wildlife and habitat. It had since purchased or was given a handful of vacant North Port parcels for such purposes.
The goal is preserving connected properties, at least permanence of habitat, and to do so “quickly and efficiently,” said Lockhart, the last recipient of North Port’s “Greenest Citizen Award.”
