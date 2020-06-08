NORTH PORT — All facilities in North Port that have not already re-opened will open to the public again Monday, June 15.
Re-openings include expanded public access to parks and recreation facilities.
According to Josh Taylor, spokesperson for the city, current recommendations for social distancing, cleaning and sanitation protocols and capacity reductions will be implemented and adjusted ad needed.
What will re-open June 15?
• North Port Aquatic Center's recreational amenities, including the lazy river, water slides and splash ground will re-open next Monday, pending approval from the Florida Department of Agriculture and Consumer Services. Annual passes that provide full facility access will automatically be re-instated, Taylor said.
• Facility rentals for the Morgan Center conference room, the Scout House at Dallas White Park, and the Community Education Center will be available next Monday at reduced capacity.
• Outdoor rentals of pavilions at reduced capacities.
• City Hall. According to Taylor, "The drive-thru window at City Hall is open this week and will be moving forward for those doing business who do not want to risk it."
What's currently open?
• The Teen Center and Game Room at the Morgan Family Community Center re-opened Monday. The community center is open from 7 a.m. to 7 p.m. weekdays, and 8 a.m. to 4 p.m. Saturdays.
• Warm Mineral Springs Park re-opened June 1 with regular operating hours from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. daily, with limited capacity.
What will continue to be closed?
• Spa services at Warm Mineral Springs Park.
• The Morgan Center art room, multipurpose room and the meeting room will remain closed throughout the summer for summer camp modifications.
For questions about North Port parks and facilities, contact Parks@CityofNorthPort.com or call 941-429-7275, or visit CityofNorthPort.com/Alerts for information related to COVID-19.
