NORTH PORT — Remember kickball?
Joel “Doogie” Dlugosinki did when he started what would become the Team Doogie Sports & Social Club. It is a coed league for adults, where players can in some instances re-live their childhood.
Kickball is one such sport. Dodgeball was another.
But pickleball, volleyball, golf, wiffleball, tennis, running and other sports had since been added. The social aspect is team sport itself as well as pizza and beverages after games, said Dlugosinki, who first organized the concept in 2018.
Such clubs are huge in the country, though exact enrollment is hard to track. One such club in Sarasota and Manatee counties boasts hundreds of members, fosters itself and its image on social media and in promotional videos, for example.
Team Doogie has 160 adult members, with a kid league planned. Individuals and teams play in scrambles, runs and amongst themselves in leagues.
“It's the best way to meet people … and stay active,” Dlugosinki said.
Dlugosinki — it's easier to say Doogie — is a Wisconsin native once in the hospitality trades who started organizing nonprofit 5K runs. That evolved to Team Doogie, almost as a lark, he said. Kickball leagues were popular, except that some players pulled a hamstring swinging their legs at the ball, he said, smiling at the memory.
Volleyball and dodgeball were next, then things took off.
Golf scrambles were also popular, as a recent event had players in swimwear. Four such scrambles draw hundreds of golfers. He estimated a thousand players in various sports had trickled through in four years.
What secured Team Doogie as a fixture, however, was introducing pickleball. The approachable game attracts players from ages 20 to 70, adding that it is “so athletic and fun. I had to turn teams away it got so popular.”
The social aspect is as important as athletics, Dlugosinki said, as sport is the ultimate team-building activity. The funeral of a fellow player, for instance, drew dozens of participants mourning in unison, he added.
“That,” the 43-year-old said of looking back on Team Doogie Sports & Social Club, “is really, really good, tingly good.”
The one bump in the road, which nearly every businessperson suffered through, was the pandemic, Dlugosinki said, as downtime nearly emptied his savings.
But players returned. Team Doogie even offered pickleball clinics to couch potatoes or adults with stiff hamstrings, he said.
“It is the most rewarding, fantastic thing I've ever done,” he said. “And I work more than I ever have.”
Rules, pricing and opportunities on Team Doogie Sports & Social Club are at teamdoogie.com. Teams and individuals can play.
