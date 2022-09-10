NORTH PORT — About 600 turned out Saturday to participate in North Port’s annual Remember the Fallen 5K Memorial Run, which honors the heroes of the Sept. 11, 2001 terrorist attacks on the United States.

North Port Fire/Rescue Chief Scott Titus said the event, now in its 11th year, was begun by Lt. Rich Yarnell, who is the commander of the North Port Fire Rescue District’s Honor Guard.


