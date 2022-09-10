The Imagine School Color Guard returned to this year’s Remember the Fallen 5K at North Port City Center on Saturday morning. Pictured are, from left, Amya Sternquist, Jackson Chaney, Aiden Morrisette and Hayden Henson. Cpl. Chuck Raposa, the team’s executive officer, brings the color guard to the event each year.
Jay Gordon, of North Port, and Heather Butcher, of Nokomis, were the first two finishers at the Remember the Fallen 5K on Saturday morning at North Port City Center. Butcher finished about 15 seconds before Gordon, who is her brother.
North Port Fire Rescue’s Ayden Hayes was the first of several firefighters running in full gear to cross the finish line in Saturday morning’s Remember the Fallen 5K at North Port City Center.
SUN PHOTO BY CHRIS PORTER
North Port Vice Mayor Jill Luke congratulates Heather Butcher, of Nokomis, who was first to cross the finish line at the Remember the Fallen 5K on Saturday morning at North Port City Center.
SUN PHOTO BY CHRIS PORTER
Firefighters Connor Kamp, left and Matthew Lukowski, new members of North Port Fire Rescue, were among several area firefighters who ran the Remember the Fallen 5K with full gear.
SUN PHOTO BY CHRIS PORTER
Members of the North Port Fire Rescue pose for photos after completing the city’s Remember the Fallen 5K on Saturday morning at North Port City Center.
SUN PHOTOS BY CHRIS PORTER
The Imagine School Color Guard returned to this year’s Remember the Fallen 5K at North Port City Center on Saturday morning. Pictured are, from left, Amya Sternquist, Jackson Chaney, Aiden Morrisette and Hayden Henson. Cpl. Chuck Raposa, the team’s executive officer, brings the color guard to the event each year.
SUN PHOTO BY CHRIS PORTER
Jay Gordon, of North Port, and Heather Butcher, of Nokomis, were the first two finishers at the Remember the Fallen 5K on Saturday morning at North Port City Center. Butcher finished about 15 seconds before Gordon, who is her brother.
SUN PHOTO BY CHRIS PORTER
Firefighters Connor Kamp, left and Matthew Lukowski, new members of North Port Fire Rescue, were among several area firefighters who ran the Remember the Fallen 5K with full gear.
NORTH PORT — About 600 turned out Saturday to participate in North Port’s annual Remember the Fallen 5K Memorial Run, which honors the heroes of the Sept. 11, 2001 terrorist attacks on the United States.
North Port Fire/Rescue Chief Scott Titus said the event, now in its 11th year, was begun by Lt. Rich Yarnell, who is the commander of the North Port Fire Rescue District’s Honor Guard.
Titus said Yarnell wanted to pay tribute to the first responders and remember those lost on 9/11 in a “respectful way” while helping the Honor Guard which he began to put together more than a dozen years ago.
“He (Yarnell) had a really strong passion for putting together an Honor Guard team,” said the chief.
Proceeds from the entry fees help the Honor Guard to buy uniforms and to expand membership.
Titus called 9/11 “an impactful event that changed our whole country.”
The 5K also had a companion race for first responders who chose to go the course in full service gear.
They began the race as the same time — 7:30 a.m. — as the other runners and walkers, but wore their full heavy gear.
Also in service gear were EMTs, members of law enforcement, military service members and veterans. Participants in this category — the Hometown Hero Challenge, were presented with a special coin and recognized during the awards ceremony.
Titus said that firefighters from Englewood, Venice, Charlotte County and Sarasota participated, along with North Port, which had 20 firefighters in the run.
Prior to the COVID-19 pandemic, the event had as many as 800 participants, Titus said. He predicts the number of racers will begin to rise in next year’s run.
As far as members of North Port’s Fire Rescue having a personal connection to 9/11, Titus said there was one member of the department who went up to New York to assist with planning funerals and other matters related to the attacks.
Post a comment as anonymous
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.