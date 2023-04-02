NORTH PORT – Valerie LaBoy opened the purple envelope with the words "I'll always love you" as a butterfly flew out of it.
"I love you, Daniel," she said as she looked up to the sky.
LaBoy joined others to remember the lives of loved ones. The event involved a recent butterfly release at the Garden of the Five Senses in North Port.
Event organizer Kathy Wingo Holder founded North Port Compassionate Friends after her son, Charlie, drowned in a hiking trip when he was 17.
She read a poem in her son's memory. Then she explained how she met grief musician Alan Pederson. His daughter, Ashley, 18, died in a car crash in August 2001.
"He started writing songs of love, hope and remembrance," Holder said.
Holder said Pederson's tragedy changed his life.
While learning to cope with pain, anger and grief, he attended monthly meetings of The Compassionate Friends. He released music and toured the country. Holder went to those concerts.
Pederson's daughter liked butterflies. Fans could sponsor a butterfly sticker to put on his tour van as he traveled the U.S.
Group members from Punta Gorda, Port Charlotte, North Port, Englewood, Venice and Nokomis hugged while the words to Pederson's song "Love Lives On, It Never Dies" played.
Holder asked everyone to line up as she handed out purple envelopes with sleeping butterflies inside.
Each person was welcome to say their loved one's name and share a message about them.
Joni and Tom Klepser remembered their daughter, Kellie. He said they missed Kellie everyday. He held his butterfly on his finger near the button he wore with Kellie's picture, before setting it free.
Linda Dupuis, of Port Charlotte, lost her son Joseph when he was 30.
"It was scary at first to share my feelings," she said. "After 11 years, I've been able to connect with other people through The Compassionate Friends. I've listened to them. I understand what they are going through and how they feel."
Marina Huettel released butterflies for her sister, her mother Ilena and daughter, Michelle.
"No matter how many years go by, I love and miss them," she said.
Jane and Ron Byrd say they go to The Compassionate Friends meetings in North Port during the months they live here and then to Arlington, Virginia, for group comfort sessions.
"It's staggering that the groups are getting larger," Jane Byrd said. "It means people who are hurting need us and would be happy to be with us."
Most members said they wish there wasn't a need for a group to remember those who died, especially a child, but they are glad to establish friendships and support a natural grieving process after a child dies.
Robin Server and her husband, Rich, said they are thankful to have others to speak to when things get tough.
"I think it's really nice that Kathy (Holder) did this for us," Robin Server said. "I think most of us here have lost a child in one shape of form. They know. It's why we understand each other."
Some chapters offer special programs such as a memorial service. The butterfly service was a fundraiser to help the club.
The North Port Compassionate Friends Chapter 2533 meetings are 6-7:30 p.m. on the third Tuesday of each month at the North Port Library, 13800 Tamiami Trail.
