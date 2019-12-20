Reminder: Swim with Santa is Saturday

Facts and figures on the North Port Aquatics Center are on the city's website, www.cityofnorthport.com.

Dive into the holiday season! The North Port Aquatic Center, 6205 W. Price Blvd., hosts the big man himself at the inaugural Swim with Santa 12-2 p.m. (Saturday) Dec. 21. The public is invited for unique photo opportunities and some festive holiday crafts.

Cost is $5 per person. Pre-registration is recommended, as space is limited. Attendees can register online at http://bit.ly/NPACSantaSwim or can stop by either the North Port Aquatic, Morgan, or Mullen Centers to register in person. 941-429-7275

