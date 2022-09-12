NORTH PORT — Sorting through bids, the North Port City Commission chose a private investment team Monday to move ahead on restoring Warm Mineral Springs, a city park drawing thousands of visitors.
WMS Development Group LLC received commission approval in an afternoon session held to hear from private bidders.
The other bidding came from ProParks Attraction Group.
The sides presented their visions. The WMS Development Group’s ideas were more about investments in resorts along with health and wellness attractions.
ProParks favored RV camping, rental cabins and managing any future growth, a spokesperson for the Orlando-based firm said.
Both committed to completing a first phase that recently took a hit when it was learned construction costs had doubled.
And the bidders heard from commissioners with their own visions of the park, a tourist draw, the city last year reporting $875,000 in net revenue. But the park’s buildings dating to the 1950s and an outlying 62 acres were planned for makeovers and changes of the mostly deserted acreage. A master plan was approved in 2019.
“On roller skates a little bit,” ProParks’ James Horhi said of a two-week window to prepare for Monday’s presentation, adding Warm Mineral Springs was “definitely something there. (We’d) put the shine back on it.”
The WMS Group’s proposal Monday to remake Warm Mineral Springs came from Ashley Bloom, a real estate investor with business ties to North Port, and Michael Allesio, president of a construction and commercial development firm.
Bloom pictured Warm Mineral Springs as embracing its historic legacy — archaeologists date natives to the area around 10,000 years ago — or being “passionate about doing a project that honors the land,” he said.
It would introduce a series of modern draws such as restaurants, walking trails, a hotel and the wellness center, even looping in the new North Port Connector section of the Sarasota County Legacy Trail, he explained.
“Hopefully, you will see we put a lot of thought” into the project, Bloom said.
Both committed to completing a first phase of the Warm Mineral Springs project, with the city contributing its nearly $10 million share. And both pledged revenue-sharing as incentives in exchange for long-term leases.
North Port, in just the last week, revised its plans to rebuild Warm Mineral Springs, a rare public park that banks a fund balance.
New plans on Thursday included $1 million in cuts, but also placing segments of a first phase restoration on hold.
North Port had budgeted nearly $10 million for the first of several phases, but a lone bid for the work this summer was $17 million. Construction and rising supply costs were blamed. Shaving such things as bus loops, a rain garden, parking and refurbishing the welcome/admissions center were cuts suggested by Kimley-Horn & Associates, the design firm.
The new emphasis by Kimley-Horn focused on restoring structures such as the park’s spa and a cafe, connecting water and sewer lines and other modifications, so-called Building B improvements, “or what we identified as the most important part of the (phase one) project,” said Sandy Pfundheller, Parks & Recreation division director.
The historic cyclorama, 1 of 30 left in the country, would get structural improvements. A museum is the most likely use in future phases, officials said Monday.
North Port was to spend $9.4 million to restore Warm Mineral Springs’ buildings, and up to $30 million to develop the park’s surrounding 62 acres, officials decided last year. A master plan was approved in 2019.
North Port prioritized Warm Mineral Springs since taking ownership. It had been privately owned in previous decades. The site gained protected status in the 1970s, listed with the National Register of Historic Places. North Port and Sarasota County took joint ownership in 2010, with North Port taking control in 2012.
It is an ongoing source of revenue, as visitors flock there.
Last year’s park attendance equated to nearly $1.8 million in tickets, annual passes and gift shop sales. The vendor managing Warm Mineral Springs, Fort Pierce-based National and State Park Concessions, collects a $50,000 monthly fee, the balance banked by the city. That business relationship would likely end, however, a city spokesperson said Monday. North Port is paying its share of the project with a 1% countywide sales tax and redirected funding.
Ultimately, commissioners favored the WMS Group.
Per the rules for public-private partnerships, City Manager Jerome Fletcher must evaluate the accepted proposal, solicit firmer plans and return to commissioners for final approval.
Obstacles and hiccups aside, work on the first phase would likely begin next year.
“It does look very feasible moving forward,” Mayor Pete Emrich said of the WMS Group proposal, which he and his colleagues accepted in a 5-0 vote. “It also puts (us) on the tax rolls.”
