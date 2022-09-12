North Port special meeting on Warm Mineral Springs

North Port Commissioners voted unanimously to accept WMS Development Group LLC as a partner for renovating and developing Warm Mineral Springs.

 SCREEN SHOT

NORTH PORT — Sorting through bids, the North Port City Commission chose a private investment team Monday to move ahead on restoring Warm Mineral Springs, a city park drawing thousands of visitors.

WMS Development Group LLC received commission approval in an afternoon session held to hear from private bidders.


0
0
0
0
0

Load comments