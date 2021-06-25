NORTH PORT — Adam Donatelle wants members of the North Port High School wrestling team to be able to compete in more tournaments. It makes them better wrestlers and broadens their life experiences.
But it also costs money.
"I see how hard they work every day, but they can't afford to go to some of the tournaments because it gets expensive," Donatelle said. "As a business owner, I do what I can to spread the word about the wrestling team to the community."
The young men and women on the team have started a "Rent a wrestler" program to help raise funds this summer for camp, travel tournament fees and new uniforms.
"Our wrestlers will help with lawn work, gardening, moving heavy objects or other odd jobs around the house," said Coach Eugene Hill. "They'll come to your home and work for you in order to raise money. We will accept whatever donation the person wishes to contribute."
Hill said the team has to pay referee fees for all of the tournaments, which can cost up to $2,000.
"Sometimes the tournament itself can cost around $300," he said. "If we have 20 of those a year, that's more than $5,000 just for tournament fees."
The team competes in tournaments year-round. They recently participated in nationals in Virginia Beach.
"In the fall, we have tournaments in Michigan and North Carolina," Hill said. "We have to pay for our own hotel rooms, which can be quite expensive."
Recently, the team traveled to Kentucky for a camp that cost almost $3,000.
Donatelle's son, Vincent, is a state placer on the team going into 10th grade.
"The kids host wrestling tournaments at the high school and give back to the youth club by teaching the next generation of wrestlers," said Donatelle, owner of Donatelle Public Adjusting. "A lot of these kids don't have much and wrestling is their everything."
The team consists of 22 males and 3 females.
"Hopefully, this year the Florida High School Athletics Association will pass a new regulation on all girls wresting," Hill said. "They will be voting on it in September. In the past, the girls have competed with other females who were on the boy's team."
To find out more about getting help from the wrestlers, call coach Hill at 708-227-5198.
