Rentals added to Wellen Park inventory, 'flexibility and hassle-free'

WELLEN PARK — Amid an ever-tightening housing market, another option is under construction.
Stillwell, a rental community in Wellen Park's Playmore District, broke ground this month.
Ohio-based Coastal Ridge Real Estate, with Halstatt Real Estate Partners of Naples, is developing the 274-unit neighborhood of one- to three-bedroom houses, a backyard and patio.
A clubhouse, pool and fitness center are in the package. A garage is extra. Leasing begins later this year, with construction completed by early 2023.
Pricing hasn’t been set yet, but it will be in line with market-rate multifamily housing in the area, a spokesperson said.
“We’re committed to providing a variety of residential options in Wellen Park,” Wellen Park President Rick Severance said in a release.
Rentals and workforce housing top most every American community's agenda, as housing costs soar.
Of the nearly 2,400 North Port houses listed for sale, the average price is around $360,000, according to realtor.com.
And a good number of those higher cost houses are in Wellen Park, according to several listing sources.
Rentals or so-called build-to-rent housing provide a transition to ownership or at least housing stability, which North Port Commissioner Alice White said is important, especially for fixed-income seniors or a workforce fighting to find affordable accommodations.
The city debated using future dollars to purchase land, lowering costs to developers building affordable houses or apartments in a meeting this week.
That decision, however, was left open, as that set aside surtax money was available into the 2030s.
Local government involvement in affordable housing, White said, was a “bigger conversation."
"It really is a complex issue that won't be solved with the wave of a wand,” she said.
The Stillwell development reaches a different demographic, however, offering four types of housing with smart home technology. But it broadens choice, as Americans, particularly restless millennials, continue to move about the country.
“Our residents are looking for much more than solid surface countertops and stainless-steel appliances. They want the feeling of living in a single-family home while having the flexibility and hassle-free lifestyle that renting provides,” stated Andy Lallathin, managing partner at Coastal Ridge, in a news release.
Consistently ranked among the U.S.’s top fastest-selling master-planned communities, Wellen Park has some 9,000 residents, and at full build-out will have more than 50,000 residents and 22,500 homes within its three distinct districts: West Villages, Downtown Wellen Park and Playmore, a spokesperson said.
The first phase of Downtown Wellen Park is under construction, with completion anticipated later this year.
Email: craig.garrett@yoursun.com
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.