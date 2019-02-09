WARM MINERAL SPRINGS — North Port city officials are asking the public to have a little patience as improvements are made at Warm Mineral Springs Park.
“Work to repair the underground utility service to the restrooms is underway,” the city said in a news release. “During this time, access to the changing areas within the locker rooms will be intermittent. Alternative changing rooms will be available onsite starting Tuesday.”
Warm Mineral Springs is a sinkhole with research suggesting people have used it as far back as 13,000 years ago.
The springs property is owned and managed by the city of North Port. In the 1950s, it became a tourism draw after it became a commercial spa. It is the only known natural geothermal spring in Florida.
The city is in the middle of considering ideas to make improvements to the entire property.
For now, the utilities at the facility are the priority.
“The repair will take approximately three months to complete,” the city said. “Warm Mineral Spring Park will remain open to patrons during the course of this work.”
