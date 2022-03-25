NORTH PORT — The city's five commissioners on Friday hand in their report cards on Jerome Fletcher.

He became North Port's city manager in October, receiving a four-year deal with a performance rider.

His $185,000 salary would jump $5,000 with positive ratings, his contract had stated. That six-month review is in mid-April, the findings made public at that hearing.

But there is criticism of the process.

Commissioner Debbie McDowell insisted a 180-day report card, for anyone, seemed “unfair.”

“The man is learning,” she said. “Is he doing a good job? Absolutely. But I'd rather have private one-on-one conversations. And don't go broadcasting it.”

North Port commissioners hire and evaluate three principals: city clerk, city attorney and city manager.

After a nationwide search following the 2020 resignation of City Manager Peter Lear, North Port hired Fletcher, a former county official in suburban Maryland.


The city's grading system, Commissioner Alice White said, is “proficient” and “very proficient,” with “nothing more as a guide.”

City Clerk Heather Taylor's recent job review used the same metrics, White said.

“I didn't know how to evaluate her.”

A retired Charlotte County teacher, White suggested a deeper dive for measuring job performance, she said, or rubrics, which layers expectations, the review and outcomes.

"(Otherwise), We're just kind of grasping at straws,” she said, adding Fletcher had met her expectations.

“I'm really enjoying his ability to stick with what he's responsible for doing — budgeting. That's his thing.”

Fletcher grades himself, as well, saying he'd “own” the commission's reviews.

