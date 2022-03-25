featured Report cards coming for North Port city manager By CRAIG GARRETT Staff Writer Mar 25, 2022 57 min ago 0 Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email +2 McDowell 1 of 2 Fletcher sun PHOTO BY CRAIG GARRETT White photo provided Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save NORTH PORT — The city's five commissioners on Friday hand in their report cards on Jerome Fletcher.He became North Port's city manager in October, receiving a four-year deal with a performance rider.His $185,000 salary would jump $5,000 with positive ratings, his contract had stated. That six-month review is in mid-April, the findings made public at that hearing.But there is criticism of the process.Commissioner Debbie McDowell insisted a 180-day report card, for anyone, seemed “unfair.”“The man is learning,” she said. “Is he doing a good job? Absolutely. But I'd rather have private one-on-one conversations. And don't go broadcasting it.”North Port commissioners hire and evaluate three principals: city clerk, city attorney and city manager.After a nationwide search following the 2020 resignation of City Manager Peter Lear, North Port hired Fletcher, a former county official in suburban Maryland. The city's grading system, Commissioner Alice White said, is “proficient” and “very proficient,” with “nothing more as a guide.”City Clerk Heather Taylor's recent job review used the same metrics, White said.“I didn't know how to evaluate her.”A retired Charlotte County teacher, White suggested a deeper dive for measuring job performance, she said, or rubrics, which layers expectations, the review and outcomes."(Otherwise), We're just kind of grasping at straws,” she said, adding Fletcher had met her expectations.“I'm really enjoying his ability to stick with what he's responsible for doing — budgeting. That's his thing.”Fletcher grades himself, as well, saying he'd “own” the commission's reviews.Email: craig.garrett@yoursun.com Subscribe -- Digital or Print or BothSign Up For Our Free Newsletters (including Breaking News) Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0 Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Trending Now RV blows tire on I-75, crash hurts one Timothy Rice found guilty on molestation charges Cement truck driver arrested in NP hit-and-run; 2 injured Cops: Teen arrested on burglary, arson charges Home of the Braves: Spring opener in Wellen Park Load comments × Post a comment as Emoticons [smile] [beam] [wink] [sad] [cool] [innocent] [rolleyes] [whistling] [lol] [huh] [tongue] [love] [sleeping] [yawn] [unsure] [angry] [blink] [crying] [ohmy] [scared] [sleep] [sneaky] [tongue_smile] [thumbdown] [thumbup] [censored] [happybirthday] [ban] [spam] [offtopic] [batman] [ninja] [pirate] [alien] Comment Text Cancel Post comment × Your comment has been submitted. × Report Cancel Report Abuse ×Reported ×There was a problem reporting this. × Watch this discussion. Stop watching this discussion. Watch this discussion Get an email notification whenever someone contributes to the discussion Notifications from this discussion will be disabled. Cancel Start watching Stop watching (0) comments Welcome to the discussion. Log In Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language. PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK. Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated. Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything. Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person. Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts. Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article. Post a comment Watch this discussion. Stop watching this discussion. Trending Now RV blows tire on I-75, crash hurts one Timothy Rice found guilty on molestation charges Cement truck driver arrested in NP hit-and-run; 2 injured Cops: Teen arrested on burglary, arson charges Home of the Braves: Spring opener in Wellen Park
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.