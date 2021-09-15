NORTH PORT — Beneath the carefree veneer of a millennial Florida couple joyriding America, there was a brewing anger.
That's according to police in Moab, Utah, a small town of dinosaur tracks and incredible natural beauty, where a patrol officer on Aug. 12 had responded to a quarrel on Main Street.
In a heated exchange and alleged scuffling were Gabrielle “Gabby” Petito and her boyfriend Brian Laundrie, according to a Moab City Police Department report. The officer in the report is listed as D. Robbins.
Details undermine, at least in one sorrowful instance, the joyful cross-country trip the North Port couple had undertaken starting in July.
The pair, according to a witness and authenticated by the officer, had argued over issues that “had been building over the last few days,” that officer said.
In diffusing the situation, that officer had moved Petito from a white Ford van to a patrol car, asking for Laundrie's story as he remained seated in the vehicle, which North Port Police confiscated weeks later in their investigation of Petito's disappearance.
Laundrie, the officer wrote in the Aug. 13 report, detailed that “he and Gabrielle had been traveling together for the last 4 or 5 months. That time created emotional strain between them and increased the number of arguments.”
Laundrie, according to the report, alleged that Petito in the moving van had tried slapping him, which he avoided, he told the officer. A witness watching the drama unfold phoned Moab police. The responding officer located the van, driven by Laundrie, and activated his lights and sirens for a traffic stop, at which point he saw the van swerve to the curb. Petito reportedly struck Laundrie's arm when she saw they were being pulled over, causing him to swerve.
“I observed some small scratches to (Brian's) right arm,” the officer noted. The pair's statements about the argument didn't jibe, however, as the officer further noted, “suggesting (her) confused and emotional state,” adding that “I do not believe the situation escalated to the level of domestic assault as much as that of a mental health crisis.”
That officer's training in mental health situations wasn't confirmed by a spokesperson for Moab police. Police Chief Bret Edge noted that "once the parties were separated, our officers were no longer involved with either one of them. They did follow policy and procedure in their initial contact with Brian and Gabrielle and the subsequent disposition of the incident."
Laundrie was later sent to a Moab motel; Petito was left alone with the van.
"I instructed both Brian and Gabrielle to take advantage of this time apart," the Moab officer added, "to relax their emotions and regain control of their anxiety."
Eventually, Laundrie would return alone to North Port.
Concerned about not hearing from their daughter, Petito's mother and stepfather reported her missing from their suburban Long Island home on Sept. 11. North Port Police the next day impounded the Ford van.
He became an official person of interest on Wednesday. Detectives hadn't interviewed him, as he had refused comment and had referred questions to his New York attorney, Steven Bertolino.
City police on Wednesday took the lead in unraveling the mystery of Petito's apparent disappearance. Detectives will work with the FBI, spokesperson Josh Taylor said.
That Moab incident — in which Laundrie alleged that he and Petito on their trip had suffered from anxiety, perhaps related to their extended time in a small conversion van — was of interest to investigators, Taylor said.
“Obviously,” he said, “it shows there were issues leading up to her disappearance, painting a picture.”
Families for Petito and Laundrie were not immediately available for comment.
Email: craig.garrett@yoursun.com
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.