NORTH PORT — A Punta Gorda man is accused of trying to meet a juvenile for sex in North Port.
Dylan Joseph Thibodeau, 23, was charged with enticement of a minor and transfer of obscene material to a minor, according to the U.S. Attorney’s Office, Middle District of Florida. If convicted, he faces 10 years to life in prison.
In August, Thibodeau began texting someone he believed was a juvenile but who was actually an undercover officer, according to the complaint and court proceedings.
During his communications over three and a half months, Thibodeau allegedly made plans to commit sex acts with the juvenile. He also requested nude photos of the supposed-teen and sent sexually explicit photos of himself.
On Saturday, Thibodeau rode his bicycle approximately three hours from Punta Gorda to North Port to meet the 14-year-old for sex, according to the news release. When he arrived at the predetermined location, law enforcement arrested him.
The case was investigated by the North Port Police Department and the Federal Bureau of Investigation.
Thibodeau appeared before U.S. Magistrate Judge Julie S. Sneed on Monday and was ordered to be detained pending trial.
“This case was brought as part of Project Safe Childhood, a nationwide initiative launched in May 2006 by the Department of Justice to combat the growing epidemic of child sexual exploitation and abuse,” the news release stated. “Led by United States Attorneys’ Offices and the Criminal Division’s Child Exploitation and Obscenity Section (CEOS), Project Safe Childhood marshals federal, state, and local resources to locate, apprehend and prosecute individuals who sexually exploit children, and to identify and rescue victims.”
Post a comment as anonymous
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.