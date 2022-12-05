Flashing lights

NORTH PORT — A Punta Gorda man is accused of trying to meet a juvenile for sex in North Port.

Dylan Joseph Thibodeau, 23, was charged with enticement of a minor and transfer of obscene material to a minor, according to the U.S. Attorney’s Office, Middle District of Florida. If convicted, he faces 10 years to life in prison.


