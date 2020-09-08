NORTH PORT — Police charged a North Port man with felony assault for shooting at juveniles in a car, according to reports released Tuesday.
Police arrested Stanley Raymond Kalinowski, 42, of the 4100 block Magenta Avenue, North Port, after he fired approximately five rounds from a pistol toward a Dodge Charger on Monday afternoon. He shot out the back window of a car where one of the teens was sitting, police reported.
The juveniles in the Charger drove to a home on Sherman Oak Drive, where one of their parents notified North Port Police.
According to the report, two juveniles, who were not named in the report, went to Kalinowski's Magenta Avenue home to confront a female juvenile.
One of the teens got out of the car and stood in the street arguing with the juvenile and her mother, who is Kalinowski's fiancee.
Kalinowski heard the yelling and came out the front door of the home. He recognized the people involved, and went back in the house. When he returned, he had a Taurus .40 caliber pistol, the report states. Kalinowski went to the northwest corner of his property and fired approximately five rounds toward the Charger, according to the affidavit.
The teens drove away, and no injuries were reported.
Kalinowski was charged with three counts of aggravated assault with a deadly weapon without intent to kill, and one count of firing a missile into a vehicle. He remained in the Sarasota County Jail as of Tuesday afternoon.
Email: Brianna.Kwasnik@yoursun.com
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.