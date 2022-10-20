NORTH PORT — A pilot from North Port reported he was having problems with his plane's gyroscope before he crashed into a lake in South Carolina.
Todd J. Carrell was 55 when his plane crashed on Sept. 10; his body was recovered from the wreckage five days later.
A preliminary report by the National Transportation Safety Board provided some additional details about Carroll's flight that day, as well as how he and the local air traffic controller attempted to get him to safety.
According to the report, Carrell left Punta Gorda Airport around 9:41 a.m. Sept. 10 and was approaching Anderson Regional Airport. The airport is near the border with Georgia, where Carrell was planning to go for an event.
Carrell was flying a Beechcraft Baron-55, a twin-engine plane capable of being flown by a single person; he was the only person onboard the aircraft that day.
Local conditions in Hartwell, near the South Carolina border, were reported to be clear.
As his plane approached the airport, Carrell was cleared to approach a runaway; at this point, he was flying at an altitude of 9,500 feet.
However, Carrell's plane missed the approach; he then contacted the air traffic controller to request another. He received a new approach but missed that one as well.
The controller than asked Carrell to readjust his plane to 4,000 feet and fly to a heading of 90 degrees from his position at the time. The plane then took on a heading of 270 degrees, virtually the opposite direction.
According to the report, the controller asked Carrell if he was having problems with his autopilot function or his gyros; Carrell replied that it was the gyros.
Directional gyros, or heading indicators, function as a compass for planes to determine which direction they are heading in.
The controller then tried to give landing information to Carrell via the ground-based Instrument Landing System (ILS). Vectors were calculated for approach and Carrell moved his plane to match.
However, the plane once again failed to make the approach and continued turning.
The report stated that "no further communications were received from the pilot" after that interaction.
The report then cited archived flight track data, placing Carrell's plane at 3,975 feet at 12:35.
The plane completed two right turns and descended down to 1,900 feet.
The last of the data tracked Carrell's plane dropping to about 1,165 feet above the ground, at around 12:37 p.m., according to the report.
The plane then slammed into Lake Hartwell, just across the border in Georgia; the impact was recorded about nine nautical miles south of the Anderson airport.
Data previously put out by the flight tracking company FlightAware noted that the plane slowed down as it descended, going from 211 miles per hour to 59 MPH within the span of a minute.
FlightAware last tracked the plane at 12:36 p.m., at about 2,300 feet above the ground.
The NTSB report also took note of the weather near the airport, though it was logged as roughly 3-and-a-half hours after the crash had occurred.
The conditions included light rain and broken clouds at 800 feet above ground level with wind at 7 knots and 6 miles of visibility; at 2,000 feet, it would have been considered overcast.
Recovering Carrell's body was delayed by the depth of the man-made lake and the fact that the plane became tangled in trees at the bottom of the lake.
After divers reached the crash site and recovered Carrell's body, investigators evaluated the damage to the plane.
No indication was made if damage occurred prior to the crash.
The report did note that both wings and stabilizers were pushed upward at the crash site, and the plane's fuselage — while intact — showed signs of upward crushing on the bottom. Both engines were noted to have partially separated from the the airframe due to the impact; they were later removed to help the recovery effort.
An obituary for Carrell was published online by Coile and Hall Funeral Directors, based in Hartwell, on behalf of his family.
Carrell was born in Independence, Missouri, and grew up in New Hampshire. According to the obituary, he earned a degree in Culinary Arts from Johnson and Wales University in Rhode Island in 1993. He later moved to North Port, where he lived 15 years prior to his death.
