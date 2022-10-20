Flight path to crash

This tracking data shows the several turns Todd Carrell's Beechcraft B-55 took before ultimately impacting into Lake Hartwell on Sept. 10; Carrell's body was later recovered from the lake on Sept. 15.

 IMAGE PROVIDED BY NTSB

NORTH PORT — A pilot from North Port reported he was having problems with his plane's gyroscope before he crashed into a lake in South Carolina.

Todd J. Carrell was 55 when his plane crashed on Sept. 10; his body was recovered from the wreckage five days later.


0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Load comments