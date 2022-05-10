NORTH PORT — Canary in a coal mine.
That warning of risks came Monday in a city workshop on water-quality testing results.
The canary was sucralose, in this case, an artificial sweetener. A human absorbs about 15% of it, the rest expelled from their bodies.
Starting in November, North Port sampled canals and its city wastewater treatment plant. Sucralose was in 7 of 8 sampling sites, according to a project leader who spoke to the North Port City Commission.
That means flushed human waste — over months or years — likely leached from septic fields into freshwater canals and slipped by water purification steps.
That city-funded study, in cooperation with the Florida Department of Environmental Protection and Charlotte County, ends in July. Results may show elevated numbers as spring rain and groundwater drives contaminants more quickly into the drainage system.
The water-sampling study was done by Benchmark EnviroAnalytical, a Palmetto firm.
The conclusion is: Septic fields, among other sources, pollute the city’s canals and waterways — its drinking sources, North Port Stormwater Division manager Elizabeth Wong said.
It also confirms some fears in Charlotte County that cities such as North Port flush its pollutants downstream.
“(You) find it in the environment, it likely came from us,” Wong said of pollutants.
North Port is on a path to converting septic-wells to water-sewer. Advocates argue septic fields pollute. Detractors counter groundwater leaching is minimal and say conversion could bankrupt seniors and others.
Florida, however, had mandated first steps in statewide conversions.
“Yes, septic tanks do have a part in pollution,” Commissioner Jill Luke said after Monday’s presentation. “And the more houses we build, the more and more leakage you have. It’s now proven.”
North Port introduced septic conversions last year. But full changeover is years away, as the city is 104 square miles and largely still on septic and wells. And new construction that sets records is about 70% septic/wells. Those costs alone can run $20,000.
In septic systems, wastewater drains from toilets and sinks into an underground tank, then through porous pipes in a leach field alongside the house, where sand filters bacteria. Microbes in the dirt break down organic and inorganic wastes such as nitrogen, finishing with a harmless gas, if things work correctly.
Septic fields work best in larger parcels. Residential lots limit the drainage spread. North Port is mostly home lots, many situated on or near waterways.
Last year, the city targeted the South Salford-Blue Ridge district as its first conversion zone. It is 1 of 29 such districts. At $1 million per year in funding, South Salford-Blue Ridge would take up to 30 years to fully convert to water-sewer, the balance of North Port many generations of homeowners.
The first-phase price tag, a $474,796 engineering/design package, came with protests.
In several motions and amendments, commissioners decided they wanted prepayment plans, detailed cost breakdowns and other information before bigger decisions were made.
Monday’s workshop was a step in that direction. The one site with no detectable sucralose, Sample Point 1, was at the city’s extreme northern tip, where few people live. The sweetener is in foods and drinks, a direct link to humans and not animals or lawn fertilizers.
Funding such septic conversions was then-commissioner Barbara Langdon’s concern, being “reluctant to set an expectation when it’s pixie dust in the air … and surtax,” meaning the use of North Port’s portion of a 1 cent countywide tax.
Langdon and then-Vice Mayor Pete Emrich voted against the engineering study.
Monday’s report reinforced conversion supporters, however.
“It proves we need to go in that direction,” Luke said.
