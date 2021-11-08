NORTH PORT - Authorities are searching for a suspect who fled on foot after leading police on a miles-long chase along Interstate 75, River Road and in the southbound lanes of northbound Tamiami Trail on Monday afternoon. 

Authorities were at a home in North Port near Warm Mineral Springs where they believed the suspect was inside. 

A reporter with The Daily Sun stated a woman was in custody. The driver nearly struck at least one vehicle while going southbound in the northbound lane of U.S. 41. 

This story will be updated. 

