Authorities had a woman in custody Monday evening in a North Port neighborhood; the woman had reportedly been a passenger in a vehicle whose driver led authorities on a long chase along Interstate 75; River Road and U.S. 41 before going up Ortiz Boulevard near Warm Mineral Springs. Authorities are still looking for the driver.
North Port police and Sarasota County Sheriff's deputies question a woman who was detained following a car chase from Sarasota to North Port on Monday evening.
DAILY SUN PHOTO BY CRAIG GARRETT
Deputies and police chased two people in this Nissan X-terra from Sarasota into this North Port neighborhood Monday, when the driver slammed into a pickup and crashed into this home.
NORTH PORT - Authorities are searching for a suspect who fled on foot after leading police on a miles-long chase along Interstate 75, River Road and in the southbound lanes of northbound Tamiami Trail on Monday afternoon.
Authorities were at a home in North Port near Warm Mineral Springs where they believed the suspect was inside.
A reporter with The Daily Sun stated a woman was in custody. The driver nearly struck at least one vehicle while going southbound in the northbound lane of U.S. 41.
