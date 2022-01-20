NORTH PORT — Gabrielle Petito's family members were in Tampa this week, working with lawyers to reach an agreement with Brian Laundrie's family about the couple's property, an attorney says.
Petito and Laundrie were on a van trip out west in August when she disappeared. Searchers found Petito's body a month later in a Wyoming national park, her death a strangulation.
Investigators searched for Laundrie and eventually found his body in a swamp near North Port, a self-inflicted gunshot to the head ruled his cause of death.
Steven Bertolino, a New York attorney who represents Brian Laundrie’s parents in the case, told several TV stations Thursday that the two families had come to an agreement about how to divide the couple's belongings.
“An agreement in principal with respect to the distribution of property between the families has been reached,” Bertolino told WFLA news in Tampa.
The couple had been living in the Laundries's North Port home before they left on their trip in Gabrielle's Ford Transit van late last spring. In September, Brian Laundrie returned to North Port alone in her van, which police impounded early in their investigation.
Bertolino said the Petito family's attorney, Rick Stafford, had "been working together to come to an agreement on the distribution of property to be released from law enforcement," Fox News reported.
He said he and Stafford had worked out a written agreement "to detail how the property" would be distributed, Fox News reported.
Their belongings included the notebook police found near Laundrie's body near the entrance to the T. Mabry Carlton Jr. Memorial Preserve, just north of the North Port city limits.
Stafford could not be reached for comment Thursday.
The FBI confirmed Petito's family did meet with investigators on Thursday for a briefing, Fox News reported.
Petito’s family said they lost contact with Gabrielle in August, and filed a missing persons report Sept. 11. The investigation quickly turned to North Port where investigators believed Brian Laundrie was staying with his parents.
The story of Gabby Petito’s disappearance went worldwide as social media and traditional media reported the details as information became available.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.