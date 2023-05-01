Country Club Ridge (copy)

Homes in Country Club Ridge in North Port flooded, causing massive losses to families after Hurricane Ian. The United Way of South Sarasota is asking residents to come to in-person meetings and explain unmet needs lingering from the hurricane.

NORTH PORT — A long-term recovery group wants to know who still needs funds, mental health or spiritual counseling, or other help in dealing with Hurricane Ian-related issues.

The United Way of South Sarasota County and other nonprofits, along with a Federal Emergency Management Agency representative, meet monthly to discuss unmet needs residents have after Ian in North Port, Englewood and Venice. 


   

