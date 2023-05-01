Homes in Country Club Ridge in North Port flooded, causing massive losses to families after Hurricane Ian. The United Way of South Sarasota is asking residents to come to in-person meetings and explain unmet needs lingering from the hurricane.
NORTH PORT — A long-term recovery group wants to know who still needs funds, mental health or spiritual counseling, or other help in dealing with Hurricane Ian-related issues.
The United Way of South Sarasota County and other nonprofits, along with a Federal Emergency Management Agency representative, meet monthly to discuss unmet needs residents have after Ian in North Port, Englewood and Venice.
The group is teaming up with World Renew Disaster Services to conduct a needs assessment in North Port and Venice to learn how to spend millions donated for hurricane relief.
World Renew Disaster Services works in communities after a disaster.
"Disasters can lead to a downward spiral in every aspect of life," the nonprofit states on its website.
Among the troubles are fatigue, loss of livelihood, loss of property, and adds to domestic violence and isolation in some instances. Survivors can also suffer guilt, post traumatic stress disorder, grief, hopelessness and a lack of trust.
"This is an important opportunity for residents of Sarasota County to sit down with volunteers from World Renew Disaster Services and share their hurricane recovery needs," United Way of South Sarasota County CEO/President Barbara Cruz said.
After the needs assessment is complete, the person or family with unmet needs will be linked to a case manager.
"We want as many people as possible to come and speak to the volunteers so they can get a clear picture of what's happening," Cruz said. "It could be unresolved problems with the insurance company or not having enough insurance or not being able to afford a new roof or living in a house with black mold."
Cruz said the process will help learn about unmet needs assessment to determine who still needs help, how much they need, and develop a "cost estimate for countywide recovery for those who are unable to rebuild or recover without assistance."
Some of the one-on-one meetings in North Port and Venice are planned at night for the working families or those traveling from Englewood.
Meetings are noon to 7 p.m. on May 8 and 9; 1 p.m. to 7 p.m. on May 10; noon to 7 p.m. on May 11 and 12.
Meetings are also 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. on May 15 to 18 and 9 a.m. to noon on May 19 at South Venice Baptist Church, 3167 Englewood Road in Venice.
"Caseworkers have already been hired at The Salvation Army and Jewish Family Services Center," Cruz said. "Case managers will work with residents to help them get the services or funding they need. We will follow up and help provide other resources through this process."
After the needs assessment is complete, a database will be created for the long-term recovery group. Those who can't attend an in-person meeting can call in or email a team member to share information about unmet needs.
"We expect to hear from residents who talk about not having flood insurance, but they flooded and now need help replacing those items," Cruz said. "We hope people will spread the word about these in-person meetings. We can't help if we don't know the needs. We do know they are out there and people are still suffering. We want to hear from them."
The group has volunteer openings on some of its mental health, spiritual and unmet needs committees.
Post a comment as anonymous
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.