NORTH PORT — City staff hosted the final public budget workshop on Thursday evening at the North Port City Commission chambers.
Public feedback has focused on safety and infrastructure, with submitted comments asking North Port to prepare for future storm events and aftermath.
Comments at the meeting were keen on the water control structures that regulate the flow of waterways throughout North Port.
One structure in particular — WCS 106, over the Cocoplum Waterway near North Port Boulevard — was rumored on social media be a dam that had broken during the storm.
WCS 106, in reality, had not been damaged. The flooding in the area resulted from rapid erosion of nearby river banks, which was subsequently shored up by contractors for the city.
Assistant Public Works Director Tricia Wisner estimated that 13 of the city's 61 water control structures had been replaced over the past 14 years. The rest would be due for improvement or replacement in the coming years.
City Manager Jerome Fletcher continued to emphasize the importance of planning ahead, pointing to the water control structures as an example of infrastructure that that needed to be planned for years in advance rather than after the fact.
"We are a relatively young city," Fletcher said, noting the growing population that renewed infrastructure would be needed for.
North Port's population is estimated to be roughly 81,800, with estimates the population could reach 100,000 in the next three to five years.
Part of the discussion around future planning has included the millage rate, which is projected to remain at 3.7667 mills — roughly $3.77 per $1,000 of taxable property value.
Fletcher previously noted the City Commission had expressed it wanted to keep the millage rate flat to help residents still recovering from Hurricane Ian.
During his presentation, Fletcher noted it was feasible to do so for a year. However, the rate is already significantly down from a previous rate of of roughly 4.9 mills in 2006.
North Port subsequently dropped its millage rate in the wake of the 2007-08 housing market crash, and it has not risen above 4.0 since.
Other methods of revenue have also been discussed, though with some consternation.
At the Tuesday meeting of the City Commission, several department heads presented proposed changes to various fees and admission services in light of increased costs and use.
North Port Fire and Rescue, for instance, proposed increasing fire plan reviews for new constructions from $50 for up to 1,000 square feet to $75; every additional 500 square feet would come with an additional $25 cost, compared to $10 previously.
Deputy Fire Chief Nick Herlihy noted Tuesday the rates had last been set in 2014, and that the department had looked to neighboring jurisdictions to set proposed rates for the City Commission.
City staff also proposed raising the daily admissions prices for the North Port Aquatic Center. The two plans proffered came down to a $1 price hike for all visitors, versus a $1 hike for city residents and a $2 hike for non-residents.
With the end of public budget workshops, Fletcher noted that city staff will bring issues raised by the public to the City Commission at subsequent legislative workshop meetings. He noted that the public should take the opportunity to remain engaged in the budget process by speaking at public comment.
The City Commission is preparing to pass its final 2023-24 budget by the end of the summer.
